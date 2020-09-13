Combination Starters Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2025

Combination Starters Market: Overview

Combination starters are the most common type of packaged motor controllers forming a critical input unit related to industrial drives and controls. Motor starter which can be 1 or 2 type coordination is made through combining a contactor with motor protective circuit breaker or circuit breaker. Coordination 1 or 2 safely control short-circuit by switching it off, offering a high degree of operational continuity to the system. Functions such as motor control, disconnect, overload protection, and branch circuit protection are majorly performed by combination starters.

Furthermore, combination starter helps in safeguarding personnel from accidental starting of machinery and contact with live parts by disconnecting motor and starter. Combination starters provide more attractive and compact installation than separate units which can be prewired thereby eliminating the wiring cost between starter and separate disconnect. Combination starters find their application in pumps, conveyors, compressor, and other equipment; pumps are the key application which are attributed towards the growth of global combination starters market over the next decade.

Combination starters possess features such as lifecycle of more than one million operations with an adjustable overload relay and current-limiting fuses. Moreover, North America is the most dominating region in the global combination starters market due to stringent installation, application, and product standards such as NFPA70, NFPA79, UL508A, UL489, and UL508 for governing electrical installations in the region.

Combination Starters Market: Dynamics

Global combination starters market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to growing concerns for motor control & protection, increasing demand for industrial pumps operating at varying loads during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing construction, oil & gas, water and wastewater management and chemical industries, being the major end-use industries are expected to fuel the growth of combination starters market during the forecast period. Moreover, features of non-reversing combination starters such as circuit simplicity, single speed & direction, and fast starting of motor are further expected to enhance the growth of combination starters market over the forecast period. Despite of various drivers in combination starters market, some of the restraining factors such as high maintenance cost and power consumption is expected to hamper the growth of global combination starters market during the forecast period.

Combination Starters Market: Segmentation

Global combination starters market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-use industries. On the basis of product type, global combination starters market is segmented in to full-voltage non reversing, full-voltage reversing, multi-speed, and reduced voltage type. On the basis of application, global combination starters market is segmented into compressors, conveyors, fans, and pumps. On the basis of end-use industry, global combination starters market is segmented into food & beverage, oil & gas, metal & mining, construction, wastewater, and others (automotive, pulp & paper, chemical)

Combination Starters Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is anticipated to dominate the global combination starters market by 2017 end owing to stringent regulations in the region and is estimated to show its dominance during the forecast period. Furthermore, Western Europe being hub of automotive, food & beverage, construction, and chemical is estimated to drive the growth of Western Europe combination starters market during the forecast period.

Growing awareness for motor control and automotive & construction industry in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the demand for combination starters during the forecast period. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is estimated to enhance the growth of global combination starters due to upcoming construction, chemical, oil & gas projects and increasing awareness among end-use industries.

Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to show substantial growth during the forecast period owing to oil & gas projects in Russia and Mexico; upcoming food, pharmaceuticals, chemical projects in these regions will further boost the growth of global combination starters market over the forecast period. In terms of competitive landscape, the major OEMS and related manufacturing hubs are concentrated in U.S., Europe and Japan owing to prowess in technical know-how and established business infrastructure since the inception of the product.

Combination Starters Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants of global combination starters market are:

ABB

General Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

SIEMENS AG

Eaton

Sprecher + Schuh

ISC Companies

Greenheck Fan Corp.

