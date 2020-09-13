Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Commercial Aircraft Avionics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Narrow-body Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The narrow-body aircraft are the most delivered aircraft over the years. The aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, have delivered 580 and 646 narrow-body aircraft in 2018. The increasing orders and deliveries of the narrow-body are fueled by the growing aviation industry. For instance, currently, Vietnam Airlines is in plans to replace its existing fleet of older Airbus A321s with new generation narrow-body aircraft. The state-owned flag carrier is planning to procure about 50 – 100 aircraft with expected deliveries between 2020 and 2030. It is currently reviewing its options between Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX. Increasing orders of new aircraft may generate demand for advanced avionics systems in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the fast-growing aviation industry in China and India. Additionally, the countries, like Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam, are propelling this growth due to on-going investment in the aviation industry by public and private companies and growth of tourism in this region. Currently, Thai Airways is considering to purchase 23 new aircraft to replace the decommissioned ones. It is expected to purchase 13 wide-body aircraft and 10 narrow-body aircraft. Thai Airways is eyeing Boeing 777X and A350XWB aircraft for its future wide-body fleet. Such procurements and also rise of new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities to cater to the increasing aircraft fleet are expected to generate the demand for avionics systems and components in the region.

