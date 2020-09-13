Composite Bearings Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2025

Composite Bearings Market: Introduction

Increase in the demand for lightweight material and to minimize the friction between the components have driven the demand for composite bearing. Composite bearings used to control friction and maintain separation among two moving parts. Composite bearing have a property of low friction, low heat build-up and no cold flow conditions. By replacing the conventional greased bronze bushings with composite bearings in industrial applications, the weight could be reduced and provides better efficiency. Composite bearing are used in various industry such as automotive, marine, construction & mining, agriculture, and aerospace among others.

Composite bearings are light in design – it can be one tenth the weight of the traditional rolling element bearings. No heavy metals are used in the manufacturing of composite bearing. Composite bearings are suitable components in automotive engineering and are used in various applications from powertrain to car interiors. Moreover, composite bearing could be customized to meet the individual requirement of many applications.

Composite Bearings Market: Dynamics

The increase in the demand from end use industries such as automotive, marine, agriculture, and aerospace among others are driving the demand for composite bearing market. One of the factor for the increase in the demand for composite bearing is the demand for lightweight components is rising from across the industries. Other macro-economic factors which are enhancing the composite bearings market are increasing vehicle production, growth in aircraft manufacturing, rising infrastructural activities increasing the demand for construction & mining industry. Along with this, the mechanical properties of composite bearings are better than its competitor which provide long & durable life cycle with minimum maintenance costs. However, stiff competition from single metal bearings is hampering the growth of composite bearing market.

Composite Bearings Market: Outlook/Trend

Many different types of bearings are used in aircrafts. In recent years, due to various stringent fuel efficiency norms put in place by governments to achieve fuel economy, manufacturers are making effort to reduce the weight of bearings. Manufacturers are trying to acquire new technologies to overcome such problems. In off highway construction equipment, composite bearing are used from loaders to hydraulic transmission system. Owing to factors such as increase in global warming, rise in sea levels and eruption of extreme weather conditions, regulatory bodies such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) are developing regulations which will cut carbon emissions from end use industries.

Composite Bearings Market: Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the composite bearings market can be segmented into:

Aerospace

Construction & Mining

Agriculture

Automotive

Others (Marine, etc.)

On the basis of product type, the composite bearings market can be segmented into:

Fiber Matrix

Metal Matrix

On the basis of material, the composite bearings market can be segmented into:

PTFE (poly tetra fluoro ethylene) composite

POM (poly oxy methylene) composite

Composite Bearings Market: Regional Outlook

North America region is expected to be the prominent market for composite bearings due to its rising demand from the end user industries such as aerospace. This growth is due to the advanced properties of composite bearings such as lightweight, fatigue & corrosion resistance, and stability among others which has enhanced the composite bearings market. Western Europe and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) region have significant share in the global composite bearing market. This is due to the strong presence of number of automotive, aerospace, construction, agriculture companies in Western Europe and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan).

Composite Bearings Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the composite bearings market across the globe are:

AB SKF

Schaeffler Group

CIP Composites

Trelleborg AB

TriStar Plastic Corp.

Rexnord Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Federal-Mogul Corporation

RBC Bearings Incorporated.

Tufcot Engineering Ltd.

Franklin Fibre Lamitex Corp.

HyComp LLC

Soucy Composites Inc.

Tiodize Technologies

AST Bearings LLC

VNC Bearing, Inc.

