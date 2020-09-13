Concrete Admixtures Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Concrete Admixtures Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Concrete Admixtures market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Concrete Admixtures Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Concrete Admixtures Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Construction Sector is Likely to Dominate the Market

– The residential sector includes buildings for multi-family housing units, single-unit, duplex, quad-plex, mobile homes, and apartments.

– The rising middle-class population in Asia Pacific has resulted in increasing construction spending for developing residential areas.

– Moreover, there has been a surge in investment for new residential construction activities in the United States, which had increased from USD 252 billion, in 2011, to USD 562.6 billion, in 2018.

– The rising population in the Middle East & African countries, in the recent years, is also likely to drive the residential construction market during the forecast period.

– Hence, the aforementioned reasons are likely to help the residential construction sector dominate the market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region has accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the high construction activities.

– Over the last decade, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– Under its 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government is planning for infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways. Besides, there are numerous airport construction projects, which are either in development or planning stage.

– Additionally, the Chinese government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next 10 years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

– Apart from China, the construction industry of other countries, like India, Japan, and ASEAN countries, are also growing rapidly.

– Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Concrete Admixtures Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Reduction in Water Usage and Construction Time

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Prices of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Chemical Admixture

5.1.1.1 Water Reducer

5.1.1.2 Retarder

5.1.1.3 Accelerator

5.1.1.4 Air Entraining Admixture

5.1.1.5 Viscosity Modifier

5.1.1.6 Shrinkage Reducing Admixture

5.1.1.7 Plasticizers

5.1.1.8 Other Chemical Admixtures

5.1.2 Mineral Admixture

5.1.2.1 Fly Ash

5.1.2.2 Silica Fume

5.1.2.3 Rice Husk

5.1.2.4 Blast Furnace Slag

5.1.2.5 Other Mineral Admixtures

5.2 Construction Sector

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Residential

5.2.3 Infrastructure

5.2.4 Industrial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ashland Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 CEMEX SAB de CV

6.4.4 CICO Technologies Ltd

6.4.5 Euclid Chemical Company

6.4.6 Fosroc International

6.4.7 MAPEI SpA

6.4.8 Pidilite Industries

6.4.9 RPM International Inc.

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (WR Grace & Co.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Adoption of Ready-mix Concrete (RMC) in Developing Economies

7.2 Recovering Construction Industry in South America

