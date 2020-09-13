“Copper Stranded Wire Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Copper Stranded Wire market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Copper Stranded Wire Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Copper Stranded Wire Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

– Copper stranded wires are used for electric supply and can be installed at both the residential and industrial level. One of the major end users for the copper stranded market is the construction industry.

– In the construction industry, infrastructure is the major contributor for the market demand of copper stranded wires.

– Increasing investment on the construction of infrastructure in Middle East & Africa is expected to boost the demand for copper stranded wires.

– In 2018, the Global Infrastructure Hub announced an investment of USD 1 trillion to be spent in African countries, over the next 22 years.

– In 2019, the energy ministry of Saudi Arabia announced that it is seeking for an investment of USD 425 billion from the private sector to be spent on infrastructure and industrial development, through the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, in the next 10 years.

– Therefore, the growing investments are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific

– China is expected to dominate the demand for the copper stranded wire market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. China has been the leading investor in infrastructure, worldwide, over the past few years.

– China also invested around USD 274 billion on 3,485 infrastructure projects across the world, by 2018. This growing investment in infrastructure is likely to boost the demand for copper stranded wire, during the forecast period.

– The automotive industry of China is also witnessing positive growth, which is expected to drive the demand for copper stranded wire.

– China’s energy sector is also thriving, owing to the high demand for energy. The rapidly growing industrial sector is one of the key factors driving the energy demand in China.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the copper stranded wire market over the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Copper Stranded Wire market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Copper Stranded Wire Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Energy Requirement

4.1.2 Developments of Products with More Flexible and Functional Application

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Loss of Energy due to Proximity Effect

4.2.2 Expensive to Manufacture

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geometry

5.1.1 Bunched

5.1.2 Concentric

5.1.3 Other Geometries (Compressed, Rope, etc.)

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Energy

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Electronics and Telecommunication

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alan Wire Company

6.4.2 Alfanar Group

6.4.3 General Cable Corporation

6.4.4 Nexans

6.4.5 Owl Wire & Cable LLC

6.4.6 Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd

6.4.8 Prysmian Group

6.4.9 Sarkuysan

6.4.10 Southwire Company LLC

6.4.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

6.4.12 Superior Essex

6.4.13 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Litz Wire for High-frequency Transformers

7.2 Increasing Usage in Infrastructure, Telecommunications, Energy,etc., Activities in Emerging Economies

