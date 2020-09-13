Cryotherapy Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Cryotherapy Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cryotherapy market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cryotherapy Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cryotherapy Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Oncology dominates the Global Cryotherapy Market

Applications segment is segmented into Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery, Health, and Beauty. Surgical Applications segment is further segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Other Surgical Applications.

Oncology holds the highest market share during the forecast period due to high incidence and prevalence of cancer and also growing awareness regarding various types of cryotherapy approaches are the major factor propelling the growth of Global Cryotherapy Market. Cryosurgery is used to treat several types of cancer, and some precancerous or noncancerous conditions. In addition to prostate and liver tumors, cryosurgery can be an effective treatment for Retinoblastoma, Early-stage skin cancers (both basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas), Precancerous skin growths known as actinic keratosis, precancerous conditions of the cervix known as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia. Cryosurgery is also used to treat some types of low-grade cancerous and noncancerous tumors of the bone. It may reduce the risk of joint damage when compared with open surgery, and help lessen the need for amputation. The treatment is also used to treat AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma when the skin lesions are small and localized.

North America holds the largest market share in Global Cryotherapy Market

North America is the largest regional market in terms of revenue due to the presence of skilled professionals, increasing adoption of whole body cryotherapy, increasing adoption of cryotherapy for cancers and skin disorders, rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure by the local governments, highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, availability of well-developed cryotherapy products in this region would also influence the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, CryoUSA, a provider of whole body cryotherapy and recovery modalities, launched °CRYO Arctic™ series to its line of cutting-edge recovery products.

Detailed TOC of Cryotherapy Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Applications of Cryosurgery

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Cryotherapy Equipment

4.2.3 Rising Preference Towards Minimally Invasive Techniques

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Hazardous Effects of Cryogenic Gases

4.3.2 Complexity of the Cryotherapy Mechanisms

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Cryosurgery Devices

5.1.1.1 Tissue Contact Probes

5.1.1.2 Tissue Spray Probes

5.1.1.3 Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

5.1.2 Localized Cryotherapy Devices

5.1.3 Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Surgical Applications

5.2.1.1 Oncology

5.2.1.2 Cardiology

5.2.1.3 Dermatology

5.2.1.4 Other Surgical Applications

5.2.2 Pain Management

5.2.3 Recovery, Health, and Beauty

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Cryotherapy Centers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic

6.1.2 Impact Cryotherapy

6.1.3 Zimmer Medizinsysteme

6.1.4 Metrum Cryoflex

6.1.5 Brymill Cryogenic Systems

6.1.6 Cryoconcepts

6.1.7 Kriosystem Life

6.1.8 CryoUSA

6.1.9 Cooper Surgical

6.1.10 Quantum Cryogenics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

