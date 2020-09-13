“Cumene Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cumene market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cumene Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cumene Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245234

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245234

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Acetone Application

– More than 95% of the global acetone production is used as a by-product of phenol production, which involves the use of cumene.

– Acetone is used in a wide range of applications, such as the manufacturing of methyl methacrylate (MMA) & BPA, and as a solvent in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

– MMA is widely used for the production of PMMA resins, which are increasingly being used for the production of acrylic sheets in the construction industry. Automotive parts and medical devices are other applications of MMA.

– Due to the increase in demand for acetone globally and the setting up of new phenol/acetone production facilities, the cumene market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– The demand for cumene in China is expected to rise at a great pace, due to the increase in demand for phenol and acetone.

– The demand for acetone is increasing at a fast rate in the country as a solvent and an intermediate for the production of PMMA used in automotive and medical industries after the extrusion and molding compounds.

– To increase the domestic supply, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Shell have planned to commission a 350,000 metric ton per year of phenol/acetone unit, which is likely to produce around 10,000 metric ton of acetone and 18,000 metric ton of phenol per month.

– The China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC) announced to start a 150,000 metric ton per year phenol-feed cyclohexanone unit in 2018.

– The increase in investments for the production of acetone and phenol is likely to increase the demand for cumene in China at a high rate in the coming years.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Cumene market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245234

Detailed TOC of Cumene Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Phenol from the Plastic Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Acetone as a Solvent

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful Effect due to Extended Exposure

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Index

4.9 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Phenol

5.1.2 Acetone

5.1.3 Paints and Enamels

5.1.4 High-octane Aviation Fuels

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Manufacturing Process

5.2.1 Aluminum Chloride Catalyst

5.2.2 Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

5.2.3 Zeolite Catalyst

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Braskem

6.4.2 Cepsa

6.4.3 Domo Chemicals

6.4.4 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.5 INEOS

6.4.6 Total SA

6.4.7 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co.

6.4.9 JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation

6.4.10 Prasol Chemicals Pvt Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments for New Capacity Additions

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Produced Water Treatment Market Share by Applications 2020 Size by Industry Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Salmon Calcitonin Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

eClinical Solutions Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2023

Office LED Lamps Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Facial Wipes Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Super Fruit Juices Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Report 2020 | Latest Development Status, Industry Insights by Global Size, Share and Growth Rate, Opportunity, Key Players with Checklist Forecast to 2024

Men’s Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market Report 2020 | Latest Development Status, Industry Insights by Global Size, Share and Growth Rate, Opportunity, Key Players with Checklist Forecast to 2024

Data Center Market in Europe Market 2020 – Revolutionary Trends, Competitive Market Size, Global Insights, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Scope Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

Laser Drilling Machine Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026