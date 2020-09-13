“Cysteine Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cysteine market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cysteine Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cysteine Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Bakery Industry

– In the bakery industry, cysteine is used as a dough conditioner for breaking disulfide bonds of gluten.

– Cysteine lowers the viscosity of dough, making it easier to use. An added advantage is that cysteine facilitates the increase of elastic property, which helps the dough to ferment better and, thus, rise well during baking.

– The accepted usage of cysteine is up to 0.009 part L-cysteine, per 100 parts of flour when used as a dough strengthener.

– India is the second-largest manufacturer of biscuits, after the United States. In India, the bakery industry is witnessing noticeable growth and is all set to witness a boom in the flavors for catering the taste buds of customers.

– The trends of fusion and Indo-western flavors are at their peak in India. For instance, bakeries are focusing on blending Indian flavors with French desserts.

– All such trends in the Indian market are driving the demand for flavors, which is further expected to increase the demand for cysteine from the flavor producing companies.

– Hence, with increasing demand for dough conditioning application, along with other applications, the cysteine demand has been growing from the bakery industry.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing bakery market of large countries, like China and India, the cysteine market is likely to grow during the forecast period. China is the largest producer of L-cysteine, globally. The country follows the traditional method of producing cysteine from duck feathers and human hair. The traditional process starts with the boiling of feathers or hair in concentrated hydrochloric acid and activated carbon, followed by the process of electrolysis. The availability of cysteine is essential for the production of animal feed using smaller quantities of protein-rich raw materials. China’s animal feed production industry is the largest industry in the world, and it accounted for around 188 million metric ton of production in 2018. The country is planning to increase the production volume to 220 million metric ton by 2020, as per the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020) by the Ministry of Agriculture. Several new investments are expected to come up in the coming years, which may positively influence the demand for cysteine in the market.

