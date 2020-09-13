“Data Center Automation Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Data Center Automation market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Data Center Automation Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Data Center Automation Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Industry to Account for a Major Share in the Market

– Digitization has significantly increased the volume and speed of healthcare data generation. As much as 80% of data generated by the healthcare industry is likely to be in the cloud by 2020. According to Oxford Economics, the healthcare organizations are expected to invest in Big Data and analytics (76%), cloud technology (65%), mobile (50%), and security (48%) in the next two years. As digital transformation becomes a mainstream technology in the healthcare sector, the scope for automation is expected to increase substantially.

– The increasing use of online Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and e-prescriptions is further increasing the storage demands among healthcare providers, leading to investing in data centers. For instance, in June 2018, China’s Guizhou province launched the first of the five healthcare data centers, with an aim to set up a national healthcare data network. Also, in the United States, the growth in e-prescriptions along with EHRs is contributing to the market growth.

– Moreover, the regulatory compliances, like HIPPA and European data privacy acts, make it even more complicated to handle, considering the increasing reliance on IT and storage hardware. With automation healthcare, IT teams can be compliant with network policies as the human errors that lead to compliance gap are avoided.

North America to Lead the Market

– The expansion of mobile broadband, as well as the increasing adoption of Big Data analytics and cloud computing are driving the demand for new data center infrastructures. North America, comprising of a considerable amount of data centers in 2017 (almost 600 data center operators) and a large number of enterprises switching from hardware to software-based services is estimated to be a significant market for data center automation.

– As of 2017, the United States accounted for almost 45% of the global cloud and internet data centers, according to CNNIC. The data centers in the region are highly being regulated by the government bodies.

– Initiatives, like the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) by the federal government, aim to encourage the data center operators to consolidate the inefficient infrastructure, optimize existing facilities, achieve cost savings, and transition to a more efficient infrastructure. The intention of the initiative is to reduce the costs of physical data centers by a minimum of 25% by the end of the fiscal year 2018.

– This is projected to fuel the utilization of data centers and the need for automation, thus, propelling the market growth in the region.

