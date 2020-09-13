Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Data Center Colocation Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

Data Center Colocation

Data Center Colocation Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Data Center Colocation market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Data Center Colocation Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Data Center Colocation Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245222

Market Overview:

  • The data center colocation market was valued at USD 28.30 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 52.54 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024)
  • – Increasing generation of data has raised the demand for data centers globally. It is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 Zettabytes per year in 2016, according to the Cisco Systems. The single largest driver of such expansion in the data center capacity is the demand generated by the cloud services providers and the IT industry.
  • – It is estimated that there is an increase of 35% in data generated every year, globally, which has resulted in many organizations, doubling their on-premises storage over a three-year period interval.
  • – With the advent of colocation services, it has become an attractive solution to many small-scale and hyper-scale players equally, as it allows organizations to address their storage issues without substantial upfront costs. Globally, North America and Asia-Pacific are the largest markets for collocation industry, responsible for over 78% of the industry’s capacity.
  • – However, owing to the increasing demand from the hyper-scale vendors in the region, Europe is increasingly turning into a primary hotspot for the colocation industry. It is estimated that the region’s colocation footprint is expected to dominate the global market, with over 2148 facilities across the region, most of them concentrated in demand zones, such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Denmark. With the increasing number of investments into the region, it is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets over the forecast period.

    Data Center Colocation Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

  • IBM Corporation
  • NTT Communications
  • Terremark Worldwide Inc., (Verizon)
  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • SoftBank Group Corporation
  • Tata Communications
  • China Telecom Corporation Limited
  • British Telecommunications PLC
  • KT Corporation
  • AT&T Inc.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245222

    Key Market Trends:

    Healthcare Sector to register the Fastest Growth Rate

    – Data in the healthcare industry is increasing with the latest digital innovations in technologies for various domains. Many healthcare departments are collecting data from clinical trials and several outpatient records, to analyze such data and derive meaningful analysis from such data.
    – However, most of the hospitals involved in such data collections are not equipped with relevant infrastructure. Increasing regulations on data acquisition and records, especially the ones related to clinical trials are drawing several healthcare clients toward datacenters.
    – Furthermore, several government initiatives taken up globally are expected to boost the colocation market. For instance, in China, the country’s government has pledged to create an industrial scale of medical services by 2020. The increasing generation of data in the healthcare sector is driving the requirement of data centers.

    Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace

    – Asia-Pacific is a hub for major IT outsourcing destinations for the major market players, across the industry verticals. Power, space, and IP transit cost more in China, emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center.
    – China has 50 internet users per 100 people, indicating the scope for immense development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers and 52 cloud service providers. Japan has 93 internet users per 100 people, showing high internet literacy in Japan.
    – Japan has a high density of colocation, owing to such generation of data. Digital Realty has launched its first data center in Japan, named ‘Digital Osaka 1’, indicating increasing investment in the region. Singapore is considered one of the largest shipping ports in the world, ensuring connectivity. With its stable government committed to driving prosperity through economic development and innovation, Singapore continues to attract major investments from the technology industry.

    Reasons to Purchase this Report:

    • Current and future global Data Center Colocation market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • The segment that is expected to dominate the market.
    • The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
    • Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245222

    Detailed TOC of Data Center Colocation Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Reduction in Capital and Overall Costs
    4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud and IoT Center
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Requirement of Skilled IT Staffing
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Solution Type
    5.1.1 Wholesale colocation
    5.1.2 Retail colocation
    5.2 By Organization Size
    5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
    5.2.2 Large Enterprises
    5.3 By End-user Vertical
    5.3.1 Banking and Financial Services
    5.3.2 Manufacturing
    5.3.3 IT and Telecom
    5.3.4 Energy
    5.3.5 Healthcare
    5.3.6 Government
    5.3.7 Entertainment and Media
    5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 UK
    5.4.2.2 Germany
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Denmark
    5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Singapore
    5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 IBM Corporation
    6.1.2 NTT Communications
    6.1.3 Terremark Worldwide Inc., (Verizon)
    6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd
    6.1.5 SoftBank Group Corporation
    6.1.6 Tata Communications
    6.1.7 China Telecom Corporation Limited
    6.1.8 British Telecommunications PLC
    6.1.9 KT Corporation
    6.1.10 AT&T Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Municipal Solid Waste to Bio-mass Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026

    Subunit Vaccines Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

    Chemotheraphy Induced Nausea And Vomiting (Cinv) Drugs Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026

    Teeth Whitening Market Growth Rate 2020 Competitive Landscape of Key Players, Industry Size, Global Share, Business Statistics and Professional Analysis till 2024

    High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

    Reusable Metal Straws Market Size 2020 Share by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2026

    Motorcycle Sensors Market 2020 – Industry Demand, Existing Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Manufacturers, Key Driving Factors and Global Growth Witnessed by 2024

    Syphilis Testing Market 2020 – Revolutionary Trends, Competitive Market Size, Global Insights, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Scope Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

    Emergency External Defibrillators Market 2020 Major Drivers, Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

    Arabinogalactan Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026