Data Center Colocation Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Data Center Colocation Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Data Center Colocation market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Data Center Colocation Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Data Center Colocation Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to register the Fastest Growth Rate

– Data in the healthcare industry is increasing with the latest digital innovations in technologies for various domains. Many healthcare departments are collecting data from clinical trials and several outpatient records, to analyze such data and derive meaningful analysis from such data.

– However, most of the hospitals involved in such data collections are not equipped with relevant infrastructure. Increasing regulations on data acquisition and records, especially the ones related to clinical trials are drawing several healthcare clients toward datacenters.

– Furthermore, several government initiatives taken up globally are expected to boost the colocation market. For instance, in China, the country’s government has pledged to create an industrial scale of medical services by 2020. The increasing generation of data in the healthcare sector is driving the requirement of data centers.

Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace

– Asia-Pacific is a hub for major IT outsourcing destinations for the major market players, across the industry verticals. Power, space, and IP transit cost more in China, emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center.

– China has 50 internet users per 100 people, indicating the scope for immense development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers and 52 cloud service providers. Japan has 93 internet users per 100 people, showing high internet literacy in Japan.

– Japan has a high density of colocation, owing to such generation of data. Digital Realty has launched its first data center in Japan, named ‘Digital Osaka 1’, indicating increasing investment in the region. Singapore is considered one of the largest shipping ports in the world, ensuring connectivity. With its stable government committed to driving prosperity through economic development and innovation, Singapore continues to attract major investments from the technology industry.

Detailed TOC of Data Center Colocation Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Reduction in Capital and Overall Costs

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud and IoT Center

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Requirement of Skilled IT Staffing

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution Type

5.1.1 Wholesale colocation

5.1.2 Retail colocation

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Banking and Financial Services

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 IT and Telecom

5.3.4 Energy

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Government

5.3.7 Entertainment and Media

5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Denmark

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Singapore

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 NTT Communications

6.1.3 Terremark Worldwide Inc., (Verizon)

6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.5 SoftBank Group Corporation

6.1.6 Tata Communications

6.1.7 China Telecom Corporation Limited

6.1.8 British Telecommunications PLC

6.1.9 KT Corporation

6.1.10 AT&T Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

