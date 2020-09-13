“Data Center Services Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Data Center Services market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Data Center Services Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Data Center Services Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Cloud and Hosting is Expected to Capture a Major Share in the Data Center Services Market

– Currently, with fresh data being generated at a fast pace over time, the intelligence from data becomes even harder to capture in a timely manner. New digital landscapes, such as smart cities and intelligent buildings, are offering more data readily available.

– Moreover, public cloud is increasing because of lower costs and low maintenance associated with it. The data can be accessed at any time and on any device. This is helping small- and medium-sized businesses to grow tightly, controlling their costs by paying for the infrastructure only based on their needs.

– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the data center services market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and it is likely to boost the growth of public cloud-based data centers. The IT industry dominates the Indian market, as the largest private sector employer in the country, where data centers are widely used, thereby, propelling the market growth.

– The Government of India has extended tax holidays to the IT sector for software technology parks of India (STPI) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Furthermore, India is providing procedural ease and single window clearance for setting up facilities. The government of India is setting up a USD 745.82 million fund for realizing the potential sectors.

– Moreover, China has also witnessed a rise in its hyper-scale platforms, owing to which providing data center services for Chinese hyper-scale platforms has become necessary.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Data Center Services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Data Center Services Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in the Expenditure on Data Center Technology

4.3.2 Rising Data Center Complexities Due to Scalability

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Demand for Managed Services

4.4.2 Concerns Relating to Data Privacy

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Service

5.1.1 Infrastructure

5.1.2 Cloud and Hosting

5.1.3 Networks

5.1.4 Consulting

5.1.5 Virtualization

5.1.6 Other Types of Services

5.2 By Data Center Type

5.2.1 Tier 1

5.2.2 Tier 2

5.2.3 Tier 3

5.2.4 Tier 4

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 IT and Telecom

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 By Deployment Mode

5.4.1 On-premise

5.4.2 Cloud

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Company Profiles

6.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.2 Reliance Group

6.3 Capgemini SE

6.4 HCL Technologies Limited

6.5 Nokia Corporation

6.6 Sify Technologies Limited

6.7 IBM Corporation

6.8 Cisco Systems Inc

6.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.10 Hitachi Ltd

6.11 Equinix Inc.

6.12 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.13 Schneider Electric SE

6.14 Vertiv Co.

6.15 NTT Communications

6.16 Larsen & Toubro Infotech

6.17 Telefónica SA

6.18 Nlyte Software

6.19 Lenovo Group Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

