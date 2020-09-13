Data Masking Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Data Masking Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Data Masking market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Data Masking Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Data Masking Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245217

Market Overview:

The data masking market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.69%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). In this information age, cyber security is very important. With the growth of breaches and malware attack, data masking is making its way in the data-driven industry.

– Moreover, the enhancement in IT infrastructure, increasing cyber-attacks, which is a serious concern for the enterprises, and surge in the expenditure for safety and security for private and confidential data have further increased the demand for data masking making companies to invest in technologies that enable data masking.

– For instance, in April 2018, Informatica announced AI-driven data privacy and protection solution that helped customers discover new and existing data assets, identify data proliferation, analyze data risk across the enterprise, and determine an effective course of remediation through risk simulation.

– Furthermore, increasing awareness has attributed to the continuous emphasis of companies to upgrade customer service. This is one of the major factors driving the adoption of data masking solutions.

– However, there is a dearth of the professional technicians who can handle the software because of technical complexities, which is creating a temporary hindrance for this industry. Data Masking Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Player 1

player 2

player 3

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245217

Key Market Trends:

The Healthcare Industry to Witness a Significant Growth

– The healthcare industry is one of the industries, which was impacted badly by the data breaching in 2018. According to Gemalto, healthcare industry continues to lead in the number of incidents (27%).

– The healthcare industry uses information technology, to support both doctors and patients and to improve the delivery of healthcare services. The use of electronic health record (EHR), where patient information, including protected health information, is stored, is widely used in the healthcare industry. Moreover, hospital administrative and financial staff uses a myriad of other applications to monitor hospital performance, in terms of financial efficiency and treatment success rates. In addition to that, patients use lots of different apps to communicate with doctors via mobile and wireless technologies.

– One of the largest healthcare data breaches reported so far in 2018 was Morrisville, NC-based AccuDoc Solutions, a billing company that operates the online payment system, discovered that some of its databases had been compromised between September 22 and September 29, 2018.

– Such incidents have created a path for data masking market, where the need for data security is vital. This has created a way for the data masking making necessary for the healthcare industry to implement data masking to avoid further loss.

Asia-Pacific to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a higher growth rate, when compared to other regions because of the developing countries, such as India and China, which are the two biggest economies of the world.

– Currently, these two countries are growing at a faster pace and many developmental activities are being done here for setting up of new manufacturing industries and new product launches. All these activities are contributing to big data. Lots of data are being stored on a daily basis which is very crucial. The rapid digitization among developing countries, such as India, China, and Singapore, has resulted in the production of the bulk of unstructured data.

– The flow of data in these regions has witnessed rapid growth, due to the adoption of IoT and remote sensors across many industries, which further expected to increase the market growth of data masking technology over the forecasted period. The need for solutions to avoid frauds is fueling the growth of data masking technology in Asia-Pacific.

– Owing to this, governments across countries in the region have taken several measures to promote the data security. For instance, in India, the need for data masking is strongly supported by the government. In July 2018, “Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018” was released that notes that the right to privacy is a fundamental right.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Data Masking market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245217

Detailed TOC of Data Masking Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase of Organizational Data Volumes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Technological Complexities Associated with Data Masking Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Static

6.1.2 Dynamic

6.2 By Deployment

6.2.1 Cloud

6.2.2 On-premise

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 BFSI

6.3.2 Healthcare

6.3.3 IT and Telecom

6.3.4 Retail

6.3.5 Government and Defense

6.3.6 Manufacturing

6.3.7 Media and Entertainment

6.3.8 Other End-user Industries

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.2 IBM Corporation

7.3 Oracle Corporation

7.4 Informatica LLC

7.5 Delphix Corp.

7.6 Civitas Solutions ( Mentis)

7.7 Innovative Routines International Inc.

7.8 Solix Technologies Inc

7.9 Imperva Inc.

7.10 Red Gate Software Ltd

7.11 Microsoft Corporation

7.12 SAP SE

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Moisture Analyzers Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

Medical Thermal Paper Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026

Led Head Magnifier Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Size 2020 Global Analysis by Sales, Revenue, Business Progress, Investments Analysis by Share, Future Demand Status, and Leading Players 2024

Sailboat Propellers Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026

Plastic Waste Management Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020 | Supply and Demand Status, Global Industry Trends, Share, Business Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024 – Industry research.co

Data Center Rack PDU Market 2020 Comprehensive Growth Potentials of Industry, Emerging Economics, Segmentation Based on Product, Applications, and Regions Forecast to 2024

Oil Particle Counters for Hydraulic and Lubrication Market 2020 Trends Analysis, Industry Outlook, Global Opportunities, Market Share and Size, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Forecast to 2026

Precious Metal Catalyst Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026