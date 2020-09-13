Dental Consumables Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Dental Consumables Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Dental Consumables market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Dental Consumables Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Dental Consumables Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245213

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245213

Key Market Trends:

Dental Burs is Expected to Hold Significant Share in the Other Dental Consumables Segment

Dental burs are used during dental procedures to remove decay, and clean and shape the teeth. They are used before fillings or crown insertion procedures. Hence, they are majorly utilized among dentists. With advancements and innovations in technology, dental burs are available in different materials. For disposable dental burs, the risk of a patient-to-patient cross-infection with a contaminated item can be eliminated, when a bur is not used on a subsequent patient. In addition, time-consuming cleaning and sterilization procedures can be eliminated. Dentists tend to ignore the cost and time spent on scrubbing the burs and diamonds, prior to sterilization. Since dental burs are some of the most important devices used in all dental procedures, their demand is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. Other factors driving the market are the growing awareness among people about dental aesthetics, the increased per capita income, and the increasing affordability of dental procedures. With the increased use of adhesive composites, the factors hindering the market growth of dental burs are the controversies associated with the use of burs or diamond abrasives for routine cavity preparation.

Europe Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Europe is dominating the dental consumables market, as the geriatric population is increasing in this region, along with the increased funding for the improvement and expansion of oral healthcare facilities, across the region. According to the 2018 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe, around 20%–90% of six-year-old children were affected by dental caries. At the age of 12, an average of 0.5–3.5 teeth were found to be affected by dental caries, and approximately 100% of adults were observed to be affected by the same. Severe periodontal (gum) infection is found in 5%–20% of middle-aged (35–44 years) adults in Europe and in up to 40% of older people (65–74 years). Dental caries and severe periodontal disease are major contributors to the loss of natural teeth. About 30% of Europeans aged 65–74 years have no natural teeth, which reduce their function and quality of life. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Dental Consumables market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 6000 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245213

Detailed TOC of Dental Consumables Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.2.2 Increasing Access to Dental Facilities

4.2.3 Growing Aging Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost and Limited Reimbursement for Dental Treatments

4.3.2 High Risk and Complications Associated With Dental Bridges and Orthodontic Treatments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Dental Implants

5.1.1.1 Root Form Dental Implants

5.1.1.2 Plate Form Dental Implants

5.1.2 Dental Prosthetics

5.1.2.1 Crowns

5.1.2.2 Bridges

5.1.2.3 Dentures

5.1.2.4 Abutments

5.1.2.5 Veneers

5.1.2.6 Inlays and Onlays

5.1.3 Orthodontics

5.1.3.1 Brackets

5.1.3.2 Archwires

5.1.3.3 Anchorage Appliances

5.1.3.4 Ligatures

5.1.4 Endodontics

5.1.4.1 Endodontic Files

5.1.4.2 Obturators

5.1.4.3 Permanent Endodontic Sealers

5.1.5 Periodontics

5.1.5.1 Dental Sutures

5.1.5.2 Dental Hemostats

5.1.6 Retail Dental Care Essentials

5.1.6.1 Specialized Dental Pastes

5.1.6.2 Dental Brushes

5.1.6.3 Dental Wash Solutions

5.1.6.4 Whitening Agents

5.1.6.5 Dental Floss

5.1.7 Other Dental Consumables

5.1.7.1 Dental Burs

5.1.7.2 Dental Sealants

5.1.7.3 Dental Splints

5.1.7.4 Dental Impression Materials

5.1.7.5 Dental Disposables

5.1.7.6 Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors

5.1.7.7 Bonding Agents

5.1.7.8 Patient Bibs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Henry Schein Inc.

6.1.4 Hu-Friedy Mfg Co.

6.1.5 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

6.1.6 Nakanishi Inc.

6.1.7 Patterson Companies Inc.

6.1.8 Ultradent Products Inc.

6.1.9 Young Innovations Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Portable Speakers Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026

Oxygenator Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026

Sports Betting Market Share, Size 2020 Growing Rapidly with Industry Key Players, Business Prospect, Supply and Demand Status, Emerging Trends Till 2024

Granular Biochar Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Disposable Surgical Face Masks Market 2020–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector Market 2020 – Revolutionary Trends, Competitive Market Size, Global Insights, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Scope Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

Automotive Clutch Release Bearing Market 2020 Comprehensive Growth Potentials of Industry, Emerging Economics, Segmentation Based on Product, Applications, and Regions Forecast to 2024

Residential Portable Air Purifier Market 2020 Trends Analysis, Industry Outlook, Global Opportunities, Market Share and Size, Present Scenario of Manufacturers, Forecast to 2026

Infrared Reflective Glazing Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026