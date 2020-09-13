“Diagnostic Imaging Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Diagnostic Imaging market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Diagnostic Imaging Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

X-ray Equipment segment holds the major share in the diagnostic imaging market

The diagnostic imaging market is classified on the basis of product type and application. Product type is further segmented into X-ray equipment, fluoroscopy, MRI, ultrasound, computed tomography, and other imaging modalities. The X-ray devices are further segmented into stationary and portable. X-ray equipment segment holds the major market share in the diagnostic imaging market and it is anticipated to sustain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as the rise in the prevalence of accidents, sports injuries and orthopedic, the growing demand for the point of care testing, which is facilitating the sale of portable devices. For instance, in July 2015, Konica Minolta Inc. acquired Sawar Technologica Ltd, an X-ray system equipment manufacturer in Brazil. By this acquisition Konica Minolta seeks to strengthen its market position regionally and local manufacturing capacity. Similarly, in September 2016, Rayence Co. Ltd acquired Osko Digital X-Ray Solutions to strengthen its market position in digital radiography. Furthermore, companies are focusing on developing new devices with additional innovative features and low prices.

North America holds the dominating position in the diagnostic imaging market

North America is expected to be a major market for diagnostic imaging due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and regulatory policies coupled with the increasing demand for the quick and easily usable diagnostic imaging. Globally, most of the industrialized countries are spending a large part of their GDP on healthcare requirements. The United States is set to spend nearly 20% of its GDP on healthcare by 2017, a higher percentage than any other industrialized nation.

The European diagnostic imaging market is expected to grow at notable rates owing to the increase in the geriatric population who are susceptible to diseases and increase in healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and raising funding from the government to improve the hospital facilities and increase in the prevalence of the diseases that require radiography for diagnosis.

Detailed TOC of Diagnostic Imaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging

4.2.3 Increase in the Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive Procedures and Equipment

4.3.2 Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging

4.3.3 Slower Growth in Developed Regions

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 X-ray Equipment

5.1.1.1 Stationary

5.1.1.2 Portable

5.1.2 Fluoroscopy

5.1.2.1 Fixed Fluoroscope

5.1.2.2 Mobile Fluoroscope

5.1.3 MRI

5.1.3.1 Closed Systems

5.1.3.2 Open Systems

5.1.4 Ultrasound

5.1.5 Computed Tomography

5.1.6 Other Imaging Modalities

5.2 Applications

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedics

5.2.5 Gastroenterology

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.2 Esoate SpA

6.1.3 Fujifilm Holding

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.6 Hologic Corporation

6.1.7 Philips Healthcare

6.1.8 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.10 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

