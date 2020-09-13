US Open 2020 Men’s Singles Final Tennis Live Score Streaming: When Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev meet in the U.S. Open final, one will emerge as a first-time Grand Slam champion, something men’s tennis hasn’t seen in six years.

This is no ordinary final. For the first time since US Open 2016, two players aside from the Big-3 (Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal) will collide in a Major final. And true to say, the two players who have in this phase come closest to challenging the exalted position of those three tennis giants, clash against each other in the US Open final 2020. It is Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev, and one of these players will bag a first Grand Slam title.

Thiem entered the competition after a gut-wrenching second-round defeat to Karen Kachanov in the Cincinnati Masters. He seemed rusty in the first two rounds as well, but ever since the Austrian has just taken his game to another level. This can be gauged from the fact that barring one against the inimitable Maric Cilic in the third round, he hasn’t conceded a single set this US Open. The semi-final against Daniil Medvedev showed how the Austrian has a proclivity for peaking at the right moments, winning two very high-voltage tie-breaks. His serves have been very accurate, and his ability to chip-and-charge coupled with a sensational one-handed backhand makes him a clear favorite entering this contest.

In the semi-final, Thiem overcame third-seed Daniil Medvedev from Russia, who had looked sharp throughout the tournament. But on Friday night, Thiem proved too good for him. He defeated Medvedev 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5). With the win, Thiem became the first Austrian to reach the final of the US Open. In the other semi-final match, Alexander Zverev came back from two sets to love down to beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Watch The Us Open 2020 Match Live In India (Tv Channels)?

The US Open 2020 Men Singles Final Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev is scheduled for September 14. The US Open 2020 Final will be played at Flushing Meadows, New York. The US Open 2020 live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports HD2 channels in India.

