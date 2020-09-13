“Electronic Medical Records Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Electronic Medical Records market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Electronic Medical Records Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Electronic Medical Records Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245166

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245166

Key Market Trends:

The Cloud Based Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Electronic Medical Records Market

Based on mode of delivery, the electronic health record market is further segmented into cloud based and on-premise. Among these, cloud based holds the largest share in the electronic medical records market. This is attributed due to the rise in number of benefits, such as low licensing and start-up cost, low cost of maintenance and infrastructure requirements, and wider accessibility. In addition, a cloud-based EHR system provides enhanced productivity and faster and smoother implementation.

Based on end user, the electronic health record market is classified into hospital-based EMR and physician-based EMR. Hospital-based EMR held the largest share as an end-user segment in this market. The growth in this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals, globally, and several advantages associated with using EHR and easy availability of patient-centric data.

North America Dominates the Electronic Medical Records Market, Globally, During the Forecast Period

The healthcare IT market in the United States is one of the most established markets, compared to other geographical regions. Additionally, most hospitals and clinics in the region have widely implemented EHR solutions, due to stringent regulatory norms. Canada and the United States are the leading countries in this region that have implemented EHR systems. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Emerging countries, including India and China, have been experiencing strong economic growth. Increasing demand for the healthcare IT services and increasing expenditure by the governments in the emerging countries are expected to propel the EHR market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, China is the home for producing low-cost electronic components, which is anticipated to attract more investors.

Globally, governments have advised hospitals and clinics to change conventional health records into an electronic format for better storage of patient data. For instance, the U.S. government is taking initiatives to increase the use of EHR. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act was authorized as a component of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). This act was passed in 2009 to advance the utilization of EHR systems, with a specific end goal for modernizing and improving the healthcare system.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Electronic Medical Records market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245166

Detailed TOC of Electronic Medical Records Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Initiatives by the Governments

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Low Maintenance and Wider Accessibility

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Privacy Concerns

4.3.2 High Initial Investment

4.3.3 Shortage of Proper Trained Staff

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services and Consulting

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospital-based EMR

5.2.2 Physician-based EMR

5.3 Functionality

5.3.1 Basic Systems

5.3.2 Fully Functional Systems

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Specialty Based

5.4.1.1 Cardiology

5.4.1.2 Neurology

5.4.1.3 Radiology

5.4.1.4 Oncology

5.4.1.5 Other Applications

5.4.2 General Applications

5.5 Type

5.5.1 Traditional EMRs

5.5.2 Speech enabled EMRs

5.5.3 Interoperable EMRs

5.5.4 Other Types

5.6 Mode of Delivery

5.6.1 Cloud Based

5.6.2 On-premise Model

5.7 Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 US

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Mexico

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 Germany

5.7.2.2 UK

5.7.2.3 France

5.7.2.4 Italy

5.7.2.5 Spain

5.7.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.3.1 China

5.7.3.2 Japan

5.7.3.3 India

5.7.3.4 Australia

5.7.3.5 South Korea

5.7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 Middle East & Africa

5.7.4.1 GCC

5.7.4.2 South Africa

5.7.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.7.5 South America

5.7.5.1 Brazil

5.7.5.2 Argentina

5.7.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 eClinicalWorks

6.1.2 McKesson

6.1.3 Cerner Corporation

6.1.4 Allscripts

6.1.5 Meditech

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Epic

6.1.8 Next Gen Healthcare

6.1.9 Greenway Health

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Truck Axle Market Size and Share Analysis with Revenue 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions Analysis till 2024

Zirconia Dental Implant Materials Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Periodontics Dental Consumables Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026

Agarwood Essential Oil Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2025

Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Infrared Reflective Glazing Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026

Industrial Automation And Instrumentation Market In India Market 2020 Comprehensive Growth Potentials of Industry, Emerging Economics, Segmentation Based on Product, Applications, and Regions Forecast to 2024

Online Dating Services Market 2020 – Industry Demand, Existing Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Manufacturers, Key Driving Factors and Global Growth Witnessed by 2024

Bag-In-Tube Packaging Market Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology, Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share Forecast by 2020-2026

Protein-based Fat Replacer Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026