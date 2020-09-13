“Electronic Warfare Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Electronic Warfare market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Electronic Warfare Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Electronic Warfare Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Electronic Support Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The electronic support segment is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The need for advanced information gathering and communication systems in the battlefield is of high importance. Due to this reason, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR), signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems, and other such systems for recognition and targeting of threats are expected to register the highest demand, as they assist in attack or protect against the enemy attack. The use of drones or UAVs, with the SIGINT and ISTAR systems, is increasing in recent times, which is also one of the key drivers for the growth of this segment.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in military spending of the Asia Pacific countries is the major driving factor for its highest growth in the electronic warfare market. There is a large growth in military spending of few countries between 2008 and 2017, like Cambodia (332%), Bangladesh (123%), Indonesia (122%), and China (110%). There were also significant increases in countries, like Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Nepal, and India during the same period. The countries are investing in the development of new electronic warfare systems to enhance their capabilities in the midst of their political and territorial issues. For instance, China developed new electronic warfare (EW) aircraft by the use of an additional antenna to gather information near the South China Sea and the East China Sea. The development of new systems is expected to help the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Electronic Warfare Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Capability

5.1.1 Electronic Attack

5.1.2 Electronic Protection

5.1.3 Electronic Support

5.2 Platform

5.2.1 Air

5.2.2 Sea

5.2.3 Land

5.2.4 Space

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Israel

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.2 Raytheon Company

6.4.3 Harris Corporation

6.4.4 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.5 ASELSAN

6.4.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.7 Collins Aerospace

6.4.8 Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

6.4.9 Thales Group

6.4.10 Saab AB

6.4.11 Leonardo SpA

6.4.12 Hensoldt

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

