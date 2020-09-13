Feed Probiotics Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Feed Probiotics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Feed Probiotics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Feed Probiotics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Feed Probiotics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Animal-based Protein Sources

Increasing pressure on the livestock industry has intensified in the recent years, to meet the growing demand for meat and high-value animal protein. Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization has led to a surge in global livestock consumption. The level of income and consumption of animal protein have been found to be directly correlated to the consumption of milk, meat, and eggs, which is increasing at the expense of staple foods. The highest growth in meat consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, and economic growth. For example, the demand for meat in China continues to surpass the domestic supply, according to the Agriculture and Agri-food Canada. Increasing life expectancy and limited availability of land and water resources for animal feed production, coupled with the robust demand for animal-based protein sources, is driving the market for feed probiotics.

Europe Dominates the Global Market

In the earlier days, most countries in Europe had used excessive amounts of antibiotics for their livestock. As the standardization of meat consumers in the importing country are increasing day by day, stocks with a higher level of antibiotics are getting rejected. Hence, farmers are asked to use natural ingredients as feed supplements. During this scenario, probiotics played a crucial role. In addition to the standardization, there are several amendments going on. For instance, the German Drug Act is aimed at gradually reducing the usage of antibiotics in livestock farming. In addition to this, there are new regulations in the regions, which are allowing the relevant authorities to check the frequency of antibiotics used in farm animals. Due to such restrictions, growers are pressurized to shift to natural feed ingredients, which is driving the growth of feed probiotics.

Detailed TOC of Feed Probiotics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY Type

5.1.1 Lactobacilli

5.1.2 Bifidobacteria

5.1.3 Other Types

5.2 BY Application

5.2.1 Ruminant

5.2.2 Poultry

5.2.3 Swine

5.2.4 Aquaculture

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Thailand

5.3.3.5 Australia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East

5.3.6 Africa

5.3.6.1 South Africa

5.3.6.2 Egypt

5.3.6.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 COMPANY PROFILES

6.3.1 Provita Eurotech Ltd

6.3.2 Life Products Inc.

6.3.3 Calpis Co. Ltd

6.3.4 Chr. Hansen A/S

6.3.5 Lallemand Inc.

6.3.6 Danisco A/S

6.3.7 DSM Nutritional Products Inc.

6.3.8 Orffa International Holding B.V.

6.3.9 Novus International Inc.

6.3.10 Kemin Industries Inc.

6.3.11 Biovet Joint Stock Company

6.3.12 BIOMIN Holding GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

