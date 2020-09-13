Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Growth of Aquaculture Industry Driving the Feed and Additives Market

The aquaculture industry is driven by factors, such as increasing fish consumption across the world and growth in processed seafood due to an increase in the income of the middle-class population in the developing countries. Demand for high-quality aqua feed from the industry, owing to the growth in the aquaculture industry, has led to increased demand for compound feed and feed additives.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market

With 51% share of the global market, Asia-Pacific is the leader of the fish, fish feed, fish feed additives, shrimp, shrimp feed, shrimp feed additives market. Asia-Pacific registered a market value of USD 19,296.44 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 28,252.89 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Fish, Fish Feed, Fish Feed Additives, Shrimp, Shrimp Feed, and Shrimp Feed Additives Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Oppurtunities

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Feed Market by Animal Type (includes Ingredients, like Cereals, Fishmeal and Fish Oil, Oil Seeds and Derivatives, Molasses, Supplements, and Ingredients)

5.1.1 Fish

5.1.2 Shrimp

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Asia-Pacific

5.2.2.1 India

5.2.2.2 Japan

5.2.2.3 China

5.2.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.3 South America

5.2.3.1 Brazil

5.2.3.2 Ecuador

5.2.3.3 Rest of South America

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 South Africa

5.2.4.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 Europe

5.2.5.1 Germany

5.2.5.2 United Kingdom

5.2.5.3 France

5.2.5.4 Spain

5.2.5.5 Norway

5.2.5.6 Rest of Europe

5.3 Fish Feed Additives Market by Additive Type

5.3.1 Binders

5.3.2 Vitamins

5.3.3 Amino Acids

5.3.4 Antioxidants

5.3.5 Enzymes

5.3.6 Antibiotics

5.3.7 Minerals

5.3.8 Acidifiers

5.4 Shrimp Feed Additives Market by Additive Type

5.4.1 Binders

5.4.2 Vitamins

5.4.3 Amino Acids

5.4.4 Antioxidants

5.4.5 Enzymes

5.4.6 Antibiotics

5.4.7 Minerals

5.4.8 Acidifiers

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Alltech Inc.

6.3.2 Aller Aqua AS

6.3.3 Biomar AS

6.3.4 Biomin GmbH

6.3.5 Cargill Incorporated

6.3.6 Nutreco NV

6.3.7 Ridley Corporation

6.3.8 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

6.3.9 BASF SE

6.3.10 Nutriad International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

