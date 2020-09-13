Forage Sorghum Seed Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Forage Sorghum Seed Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Forage Sorghum Seed market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Forage Sorghum Seed Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Forage Sorghum Seed Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Demand For Meat, Dairy And Poultry Products

The main industries using sorghum are animal feed manufacturers, alcohol distilleries, and starch industries. Only rainy-season sorghum is used for industrial purposes. The sorghum varieties available in the United States are completely tannin-free. As a result, sorghum can be used in poultry diets with only minor changes to the other dietary ingredients. In developing countries, such as India and Indonesia, sorghum is produced on a commercial basis and is used exclusively as an animal feed, either in the domestic market or in the export destinations. According to FAO, global animal products production was low in the year 2010 and reached 176.02 million ton. Over the years, the market has shown a consistent increase leading to 189.43 million ton of production in the year 2014. Sorghum forage is mainly used for feeding livestock. The continuous increase in the production of animal products has resulted in the demand for more feed to rear them. The rising demand for animal products in the global commodity market and the higher prices in the international markets are encouraging farmers to take-up sorghum forage cultivation.

United States Dominate the Global Market

The US forage sorghum seed market was valued at USD 18.97 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.90 million by 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The United States cornered largest share, accounting for 84.8% of the total North American forage sorghum seed market in 2018. A steep fall in the sorghum seed sales was observed, especially during the period 2015-16. This is primarily attributed to severe drought conditions, while the production ramped up in the latter part of 2016, and hence the demand for forage sorghum seed increased drastically. According to statistics provided by United States Department of Agriculture(USDA) over the period of 2016-18, the contribution of major sorghum producing states in the United States such as Kansas and Texas accounted for nearly 60% of the sorghum seed sales in 2018. The United States is one of the major exporters of sorghum silage, and China, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Korea are the top five export destinations for the product. Thus, the rising export demand of the grain sorghum, especially from the massive Chinese feed industry, is expected to boost forage seed sales from the commercially operated sorghum forage farms in the country. Allied Seed, LLC, S&W Seed Co., and Legend Seeds are few major market players offering a huge lineup of forage sorghum seeds in the United States market.

Detailed TOC of Forage Sorghum Seed Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

