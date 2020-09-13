“Fresh Peaches Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Fresh Peaches market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Fresh Peaches Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Fresh Peaches Market.

Market Overview:

– The global market for fresh peaches was valued at USD 47.55 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 57.70 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– China is the world’s leading producer of peach, accounting for nearly 60% of the total output.

– According to a study from Texas A&M, peaches are an excellent source of vitamin C and can prevent the development of free radicals that are known to cause can

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Health Consciousness Driving the Peaches Market

The past few years have seen an increasing number of consumers, who lead a wellness-oriented lifestyle, are concerned with nutrition, fitness, stress, and the environment. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is fueling the peaches market, as peaches have many health benefits, which are related to the nutrients within the peach, such as, dietary fibers, low carbohydrate, abundant vitamins, including vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, and niacin, as well as minerals, such as, potassium, copper, manganese, and phosphorous.

Asia Pacific Leads the Fresh Peaches Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of fresh peaches in the world, with a production of 18.6 million metric ton in 2018. During the fruiting season, peaches prefer clear, very warm weather with an optimal temperature of 75°F for fruit ripening, which is well supported by the tropical climate in Asia-Pacific. China is the leading producing country in this region that accounts for 58% of the total output.

Detailed TOC of Fresh Peaches Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

