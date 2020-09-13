Fresh Pears Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Fresh Pears Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Fresh Pears market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Fresh Pears Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Fresh Pears Market.

Market Overview:

– The global fresh pear production was projected to register a CAGR of -0.12% in the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Pears contain special phytonutrients, including anti-inflammatory flavonoids, anticancer polyphenols, and anti-aging flavonoids. Pear is one of the best sources of vitamin C, vitamin K, and boron. It can help lower inflammation, which is the root cause of most diseases.

– Therefore, the increasing health consciousness and the increasing demand for organic fruits act as the major driving forces behind the growth of the fresh pears mar Fresh Pears Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Production Analysis in the United States

Pear is mainly produced in Washington and Oregon in the United States, accounting for nearly 75% of the US pear output in 2016. Washington’s fresh pear production is the largest in the United States, accounting for half of the pear production in the country. Oregon and Washington account for 25% each of pear production in the United States. Northwest pears are majorly produced in the Yakima and Wenatchee areas of Washington and the Rogue River Valley and Hood river areas of Oregon. Finding adequate labor is a major concern. Scarcity of labor increases the cost. As a result, modern techniques of farming are utilized, including GPS and variable rate technologies, for fertilizer and water applications.

China is the Largest Pear Producer and Exporter

China is the largest producer and exporter of pears in the world. According to the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of the United States Department of Agriculture, China is anticipated to produce almost 2% higher than in the previous year. Though the drought has reduced the pear harvest in China’s eastern provinces, the total production is expected to increase because of abundant harvests in other regions.

Detailed TOC of Fresh Pears Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.2 Poland

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.3 Italy

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.4 France

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.5 Turkey

5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.2 South Korea

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.3 Japan

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.4 India

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.3 Chile

5.1.4.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 Procurement Reference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

