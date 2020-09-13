Frozen Bakery Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Frozen Bakery Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Frozen Bakery market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Frozen Bakery Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Frozen Bakery Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Ready to Bake Bakery Products

Bake-off bakery production has become one of the key targets for almost all of industrial bakers in Europe. Scratch baking is labor intensive and requires long time. Industry is shifting from traditional baking to Bake-off technologies (BOT). Three key BOT are Unfermented frozen dough (UFD), partially baked frozen bread (PBF), and Partially baked unfrozen bread (PBUF). Frozen semi-baked goods and ready-to-bake goods are also important product segments for the food industry, especially for hotels and the catering industry. Pre-proofed frozen dough is also a convenient alternative to fresh baked bread. Bakery products like bread, rolls, and bagels are majorly served as ready-to-thaw products, while croissants and pastries are available in the ready-to-bake form.

Growth in food Service Channels

Quick Service Restaurants held a prominent share in the specialty frozen bakery products market. Growing e-commerce is another driving platform for the frozen bakery products market, giving great opportunity to foreign players. Full-service restaurants such as hotel eateries, fast-food outlets, cafes, take-out and delivery joints, are trying to shift towards frozen baked dough, and morning goods that is expected to reduce the order to delivery time. This in turn would lead to a rise in volume sales of bakery products providing better opportunities for wholesale bakers to expand their presence well as product portfolio.

Detailed TOC of Frozen Bakery Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Cakes and Pastry

5.1.2 Bread

5.1.3 Morning Goods

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Product Form

5.2.1 Ready to Bake

5.2.2 Ready to Thaw

5.2.3 Ready to Proof

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Europastry

6.4.2 General Mills Inc.

6.4.3 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

6.4.4 ARYZTA AG

6.4.5 Lantmannen Unibake International

6.4.6 ALPHA BAKING COMPANY, INC

6.4.7 Miracapo Pizza Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

