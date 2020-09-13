“Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients in the Food and Beverage Industry

The rapid expansion of the processed and packaged food industry is expected to accelerate the demands for natural food additives, eventually driving the sales of fruit and vegetable extracts. The global marketplace has witnessed an increase in the extraction of bioactive compounds, from fruits and vegetables, to be utilized as natural additives for the food industry. Natural ingredients, such as fruit and vegetable concentrates, are predicted to gain a higher share in the developing markets of Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period (2019-2024). This rising awareness about the ingredients used in the products, coupled with increasing health consciousness, and the use of natural and organic food products, is expected to favor the fruit and vegetable ingredient market.

Europe to dominate the global market

Europe offers a favorable geographical location for fruit and vegetable ingredient manufacturers, with well-developed transportation channels and well-situated food processors, export facilities for transport of food vegetable powders and pieces to other EU countries. The demand for ingredients sourced from fruits and vegetables, like avocadoes, berries, mangoes, etc., is high in the European region, as they form an important part of the local cuisines and staple food, such as bakery products.

Detailed TOC of Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Fruit

5.1.1.1 Apple

5.1.1.2 Orange

5.1.1.3 Pineapple

5.1.1.4 Mango

5.1.1.5 Banana

5.1.1.6 Kiwi

5.1.1.7 Berries

5.1.1.7.1 Strawberry

5.1.1.7.2 Raspberry

5.1.1.7.3 Blueberry

5.1.1.7.4 Others

5.1.1.8 Other Fruits

5.1.2 Vegetable

5.1.2.1 Carrot

5.1.2.2 Beetroot

5.1.2.3 Peas

5.1.2.4 Zucchini

5.1.2.5 Butternut

5.1.2.6 Pumpkin

5.1.2.7 Other Vegetables

5.2 Product Type

5.2.1 Concentrates

5.2.2 Pastes and Purees

5.2.3 Pieces

5.2.4 Powders

5.2.5 NFC Juices

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Beverages

5.3.2 Confectionery Products

5.3.3 Bakery Products

5.3.4 Soups and Sauces

5.3.5 Dairy Products

5.3.6 RTE Products

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Germany

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Sunopta Inc.

6.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.3.3 Sensient Technologies

6.3.4 Agrana Beteiligungs AG

6.3.5 Cargill Inc.

6.3.6 Olam International

6.3.7 Symrise

6.3.8 Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd

6.3.9 Compleat Food Network

6.3.10 Yaax International Inc.

6.3.11 Van Drunen Farms

6.3.12 European Freeze Dry Ltd

6.3.13 Dohler Group

6.3.14 Welchs

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

