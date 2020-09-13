Functional Mushroom Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Functional Mushroom Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Functional Mushroom market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Functional Mushroom Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Functional Mushroom Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Surge in Demand for Functional Food and Dietary Supplements

There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyle and dietary habits of people over the past two decades. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of synthetic food products, thereby resulting in an increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. People are becoming aware of these problems and are gradually moving toward functional foods and beverages, which are being promoted as being beneficial beyond basic nutrition. These products are purported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence. Companies are incorporating functional mushrooms into their product offerings. Lifehouse Tonics introduced beverages that include mushroom as a key ingredient. For instance, Four Sigmatic incorporated medicinal mushroom in its coffee, tea, and supplement categories.

Increase in the Use of Functional Mushroom in Personal Care and Cosmetics

Functional mushrooms have, in recent years, been considered to be a traditional source of natural bioactive compounds. Recently, they have been exploited as potential components in the cosmetics industry. A variety of mushrooms and their ingredients are known to promote wellness of skin and hair. The representative ingredients present in functional mushrooms are phenolics, polyphenolics, terpenoids, selenium, polysaccharides, vitamins and volatile organic compounds. These compounds exhibit excellent antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, skin whitening and moisturizing effects, which make them ideal for cosmetics products. Several functional mushroom varieties contain kojic acid, which is a renowned skin lightener. Kojic acid is used as a natural alternative to dangerous and often toxic chemical skin lighteners such as hydroquinone, which has been linked to skin cancer in the past.

Detailed TOC of Functional Mushroom Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Reishi

5.1.2 Cordyceps

5.1.3 Lions Mane

5.1.4 Turkey Tail

5.1.5 Shiitake

5.1.6 Chaga

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Dietary Supplements

5.2.3 Personal Care

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Major Players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nammex

6.3.2 Hirano Mushroom LLC

6.3.3 CNC Exotic Mushrooms

6.3.4 Mitoku Company Ltd

6.3.5 Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co. Ltd

6.3.6 Shanghai Finc Bio-tech Inc.

6.3.7 M2 Ingredients

6.3.8 Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

