Functional Water Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Functional Water Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Functional Water market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Functional Water Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Functional Water Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Value Added Hydration Evolving Consumer Preferences in Functional Water Market

The rapid demand for fortified beverages is attributed to the inclusion of essential ingredients, such as protein, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals in various functional beverages. Introduction of new and innovative types of functional water from the beverage manufacturing companies that are engaged in the production of modified blends of protein and minerals is likely to fuel the growth of the market. The rise in obese and diabetic populations in the United States, China, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom, among others, has shifted the focus from carbonated soft drinks to bottled water in the recent past. A research by the International Food Information Council Foundation on Food and Health revealed that 47% of the total consumers prefer food with additional nutrients.

Europe Held a Prominent Market in the Functional Water Market

The consumption pattern in the European region is shifting toward healthy and weight management ingredients. As functional water contributes to the same, the region stands at the top position. However, the demand for functional water received a boost with Coca-Cola’s acquisition of Glaceau Vitaminwater in 2007 in the United Kingdom. The transition from the United States to European markets and reformulation of the product using stevia and new vitamin and mineral combinations proved to be successful for the brand in the United Kingdom in 2012.With the growing trend toward health and wellness among consumers, functional waters with a blend of diverse flavors are an increasingly visible presence in the market shelves in the United Kingdom.

Detailed TOC of Functional Water Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Vitamin

5.1.2 Protein

5.1.3 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.2 Speciality Store

5.2.3 Online Store

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of MEA

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Most Active Companies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Coca-Cola Co.

6.4.2 PepsiCo

6.4.3 Balance Water Company

6.4.4 Danone Group

6.4.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

6.4.6 New York Spring Water

6.4.7 Function Drinks

6.4.8 Trimino Brands Company LLC

6.4.9 Herbal Water

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

