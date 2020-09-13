“Fungicide Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Fungicide market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Fungicide Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Fungicide Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of New Farming Practices Driving the Market

Fungicide usage and demand have fluctuated enormously over the years. The major factors that affect consumption pattern are changes in crop acreage, pest resistance, pesticide regulation, and technology adoption. Increased adoption and high effectiveness of fungicides have fueled the industry growth.

In the recent years, the popularity of bio-fungicides has increased among farmers, producers, and end consumers. Factors, like increasing demand for food safety and security, and government support, are driving the growth of this industry. The development of bio-pesticides or eco-friendly crop protection products has become a priority of the research and funding agencies all over the world. Growing profits in organic-based farming are influencing farmers to look toward the synthetic chemical alternatives to control plant health problems.

South America Leads the Fungicides Market

With a share of 34% of the market, South America led the global market for fertilizers in 2018, with a revenue of USD 4.85 billion. The fungicide market in South America is driven by the increasing demand for crop yield and efficiency, and growing rate of adoption of GM technology and new farming practices in the region. Brazil is the largest pesticide market in the region, followed by Argentina and Chile.

