Garlic Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Garlic Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Garlic market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Garlic Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Garlic Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244241

Market Overview:

The global market for garlic is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2024.

– Garlic is the most important crop in most of the Asian countries. Hence, Asia-Pacific holds a 91% share of the global market, in terms of consumption of garlic.

– However, in recent years, there have been instances of huge losses to the Chinese garlic sector, due to root diseases found in gar Garlic Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Player 1

player 2

player 3

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244241

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Garlic due to its Various Uses in Industries

According to the WHO, garlic containing meal may lead to the reduction in cancer risk through regular intake of this vegetable. There has also been increasing demand from European countries, such as Spain, France, Italy, and other countries. The increasing exports of countries, like India and China, are also indicators of the high demand for garlic, globally. The exports of Indian garlic has increased three-fold and the country is also exporting to Gulf countries, such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Garlic is also used in processing industries, due to high sales of pickles and curry products. It is also widely used in herbal products pastes and medicines. The vegetable is also famous for use as a flavoring agent in various cuisines.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Garlic Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global market for garlic, with particularly China being the leader not only in this region but also globally. It holds more than 70% of the global garlic production. The production of garlic is favored in a region with temperatures ranging from 12 to 24 degree Celsius. The current supply of garlic comes from plantations in Jinxiang, Shandong, Peizhou, Jiangsu, Qixian Henan, Zhongmou, and Henan. Indonesia is the largest importer of Chinese garlic, with a 26.3% share of total Chinese garlic exports, followed by Vietnam and Malaysia, with 14.2% and 7.6%, respectively.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Garlic market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244241

Detailed TOC of Garlic Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Value Chain Stakeholders

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2 Mexico

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Spain

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2 Ukraine

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 UK

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5 Russia

5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.1.2.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.6.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 Vietnam

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2 China

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4 South Korea

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5 Myanmar

5.1.3.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.6 Indonesia

5.1.3.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.6.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.7.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.7.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.7.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.7.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.4.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.1 Egypt

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2 Procurement Preference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7 APPENDIX

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Pressure Spray Dryers Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Glyceryl Hydrogenated Rosinate Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Automotive Parking Radar Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

Trolley-mounted Physiotherapy Multifunctional System Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Cefazolin Sodium Market Size 2020 Share by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2026

Range Hood Fans Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Suspension Bushes Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Sol-Gel Nanocoating Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

High-Density Disk Enclosure Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026