Geomembranes Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Geomembranes Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Geomembranes market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Geomembranes Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Geomembranes Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Water Management to Dominate the Market

– The water management application dominated the global market in 2018.

– From ponds and canals to reservoirs, the use of geomembranes is everywhere. With more than 50,000 dams worldwide and a lot under construction, the use of geomembrane for water preservation is profound.

– The demand for geomembrane is also increasing in canal lining applications, due to the growing need for efficient usage of water and the remediate groundwater levels. Various countries in Asia-Pacific, such as China, India, and Uzbekistan, are generating the largest demand for geomembranes to be used in the canal lining application.

– Furthermore, the aquaculture industry is considered one of the fastest-growing food sectors, worldwide. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the value of the global fish trade crossed USD 150 billion in 2017, with the growing demand for salmon and shrimp.

– As the aquaculture market continues to expand, the use of pond liners, such as geomembrane, too will rise.

Germany to Dominate the Europe Region

– Geomembranes used in construction are going to be supported by the well performing building & construction industry in the country.

– Germany witnessed a 2% increase in the building permits in 2018, and this growth trend is expected to continue, owing to the rising demand for real estate, increasing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs. 2019 looks like a very good year for German construction. German building firms expect to see their nominal sales grow during this year.

– In 2018, the public investment increased in the construction sector. The German State is intending to spend EUR 32,900 million on public infrastructure. This decision is inextricably connected with the substantial increase of the population in Germany.

– Hence, due to the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction and building industry is expected to grow rapidly. This is expected to increase the demand for geomembranes, which is a cost-effective way to meet the requirements for fluid barriers, containments, and other similar applications.

– The increasing water treatment activities, primarily in the northern region of the country, is boosting the demand for geomembranes. Over the last decade, Germany has not only invested in domestic production of sewage systems, but it has also become an exporter of sewage technology.

– Additionally, the country’s waste management sector also contributes to sustainable production with high recycling and recovery rates, which in turn, helps to save raw materials and primary energy. In 2017, 45 bio-mechanical waste treatment plants with a capacity of around 5 million metric ton treated approximately 4.5 million metric ton of waste, out of which only around 0.5 million metric ton ended up in landfills. Hence, we see a positive outlook for geomembranes from this segment.

