“Geopolymer Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Geopolymer market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Geopolymer Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Geopolymer Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Building and Construction Activities

– Residential and industrial construction activities are the major boosting factors for the geopolymers market.

– Industrial construction activities are expanding at a lucrative rate across the world, mainly in developing countries, such as India and China.

– Building construction in the residential sector has been booming across the world, primarily in Asia-Pacific. This can be attributed to population expansion, resulting in the need for more residential and commercial sectors, thus, prompting the initiation of government projects.

– North American and European building construction are expected to increase because of increasing government projects in the US, Canadian, and German economies.

– Government initiatives by different nations for entering new markets or expanding the existing market by increasing the geographical footprint and increasing production units, are likely to be the major boosting factors for the geopolymers market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018. With the growing construction activities, such as building, roads, railroad sleeper, etc., the demand for geopolymer is increasing. This can be attributed to population growth, resulting in the need for more residential and commercial sectors. Furthermore, in India, the government has initiated projects, such as ‘100 smart cities’ and ‘Housing for All by 2022,’ which are expected to drive the Indian residential construction market over the forecast period. In Japan, Tokyo has emerged as the top region for investments and development prospects, of which, the residential sector accounts for a major chunk. Additionally, geopolymer demand from railroad sleepers is expected to increase, due to the opportunities created by the Asia-Pacific economies, such as Australia, China, and Singapore. Such investments in the construction industry and a further improvement in the market scenario are expected to drive this segment over the forecast period.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Higher Projected Output for Fly Ash

4.1.2 Environmental Regulations and Emission Strain on the Cement Industry

4.1.3 Higher Demand from the Repair and Rehabilitation Market

4.1.4 Sustainability and Cost Benefits

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Uniform Standards and Regulations

4.2.2 Risk Aversion Attitude of the Construction Industry

4.2.3 Lack of On-site Flexibility

4.2.4 Questionable Potential of Carbon dioxide Reduction

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Cement, Concrete, and Precast Panel

5.1.2 Grout and Binder

5.1.3 Other Product Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Building

5.2.2 Road and Pavement

5.2.3 Runway

5.2.4 Pipe and Concrete Repair

5.2.5 Bridge

5.2.6 Tunnel Lining

5.2.7 Railroad Sleeper

5.2.8 Coating Application

5.2.9 Fireproofing

5.2.10 Nuclear and Other Toxic Waste Immobilization

5.2.11 Specific Mold Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 Australia

5.3.1.2 China

5.3.1.3 India

5.3.1.4 Japan

5.3.1.5 South Korea

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Airbus

6.4.2 Banah UK Ltd

6.4.3 Českých Lupkových Závodech AS

6.4.4 Corning Inc.

6.4.5 DowDupont

6.4.6 Imerys Group / Ags Argil’s &Minéraux

6.4.7 IPR

6.4.8 Milliken & Company Inc.

6.4.9 Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Nu-Core

6.4.11 PCI Augsburg GMBH

6.4.12 Pyromeral Systems

6.4.13 Rocla

6.4.14 Schlumberger Ltd

6.4.15 Universal Enterprise

6.4.16 Uretek

6.4.17 Wagners

6.4.18 Zeobond Pty Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding Benefits of Geopolymer Products

7.2 Increasing R&D Activities

