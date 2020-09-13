Global Marketers recently released a research report on the Edge AI Hardware market analysis, which studies the Edge AI Hardware industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. This Edge AI Hardware report deals with a comprehensive environment of the breakdown for the Global Edge AI Hardware Market. The Edge AI Hardware Industry estimates delivered in the report are the result of comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market evaluations have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Edge AI Hardware Market growth.

Major Companies Covered in Research Report:

Intel

Imagination Technologies

Huawei

NVIDIA

Xilinx

Samsung

Qualcomm

MediaTek

Google

Microsoft

etc

As per the report, the Edge AI Hardware market is predicted to reach a value of USD XX by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of XX% through the forecast period (2020-2026). The report describes the present market trend of the Edge AI Hardware in regions, covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa by focusing the market performance by the key countries in the respective regions.

On the basis of types, the Edge AI Hardware Market is primarily split into:

Smartphones

Cameras

Robots

Automobile

Smart Speakers

Wearables

Smart Mirror

Processor

Others

etc.

On the basis of applications, the Edge AI Hardware Market covers:

City Surveillance

Mobile Internet

Others

etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of the Edge AI Hardware market. This market research report includes extensive data on the impacts of the market. The research analyst team of the firm has been monitoring the market during this coronavirus crisis and has been talking with the industry experts to finally publish a detailed analysis of the future scope of the market. They have followed a robust research methodology and got involved in primary and secondary research to prepare the Edge AI Hardware market report.

The following is the TOC of the report:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Edge AI Hardware Market Overview Global Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Edge AI Hardware Industry Analysis and Forecast Latin America Edge AI Hardware Industry Analysis and Forecast Europe Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Edge AI Hardware Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application The Middle East & Africa Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis and Forecast

