Market Dynamics:

The global naloxone market is estimated to grow at high CAGR over the forecast period. This research report delivers broad analysis of market dynamics such as market drivers, overall landscape, recent advancements, as well as business patterns. The market report also covers conventional services and market strategies in order to better understand the global market scenario. This report investigates the number of distinctive prospects in the target market for numerous financial partners & specialists. The research report is a follow-up of wide-ranging worldwide distribution network as well as manufacturing and flexible product abilities. Furthermore, the report studies the market position and the potential of regional and global manufacturers with respect to end industries/ applications & product regions.

Market Scope:

The global naloxone market report offers in-depth insights about the opportunities, major drivers, and market restraints of the global market and its influence analysis. Likewise, the report also delivers a complete study of technological advances in the global market such as collaborations, product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and mergers to know the market dynamics for future growth. This report is helpful for the consumers who are interested to invest in naloxone market.

Growingoccurrence of opioids overdose anticipated to fuel the growth of naloxone market. Rising incidence of opioid drug abuse in the developing as well as developedcountriesis likely to drive the growth of global naloxone market. The adoption of opioids for chronic pain management is growingacross the globe and consequently use of non-medical use of opioids is also increasing which in turn driving the growth of global naloxone market. Growing awareness regarding availability of naloxone for the treatment of the opioid overdose further anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

Segment Analysis of Global Naloxone Market

For the purpose of this report, QMI have segmented the global Naloxone market on the basis of dosage, distribution channel, and region.

• In terms of dosage, the global naloxone market is segmented into 2 mg/ actuation and 4 mg/actuation.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the global market is segregated into clinics, hospitals, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

Geographical Analysis of Global Naloxone Market

Geographically, the global naloxone market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Out of these, North America held the major share in the global naloxone market due to increasing opioid crises across the region. The S.L. is the dominant market in North America with increasing incidences of opioid overdose as well asrisingincidences of victims with dependency on morphine and opioid.

Recent Strategic Developments of Major Global Naloxone Market

• In 2016, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) placed naloxone on Schedule 3 when used for the treatment of opioid overdose, thus allowing the over-the-counter (OTC) purchase of naloxone in Australia.

• In Europe, many countries allow take-home naloxone due to high rate of opioid overdose in this region. Currently, take-home naloxone programs exists in seven European countries— Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, and the U.K. (EMCDDA, 2015c).

Competitive Landscape of Global Naloxone Market

The report includes profiles of number of leading companies along with their SWOT analysis and various market strategies. Some of the major players operating in the naloxone market include Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Indivior Plc., ADAPT Pharma, Inc., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., INSYS Therapeutics, Inc., Mundipharma International Limited, Kaleo, Inc., and Kern Pharma, S.L.In addition, the study focuses on prominent industry players with major information such as components, company profiles, services offered, financial information, as well as key development in past years. Agreements, new product launches, and R&D are some of the strategies adopted by major manufacturers in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel:

• Hospitals, Clinics

• Laboratories

• Home Care Settings

• Others

By Region:

North America Naloxone Market

• North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• North America, by Drug Type

• North America, by Administration

• North America, by Distribution Channel

Europe Naloxone Market

• Europe, by Country

o Germany

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

• Europe, by Drug Type

• Europe, by Administration

• Europe, by Distribution Channel

Asia Pacific Naloxone Market

• Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Asia Pacific, by Drug Type

• Asia Pacific, by Administration

• Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel

Middle East & Africa Naloxone Market

• Middle East & Africa, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Middle East & Africa, by Drug Type

• Middle East & Africa, by Administration

• Middle East & Africa, by Distribution Channel

South America Naloxone Market

• South America, by Country

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of South America

• South America, by Drug Type

• South America, by Administration

• South America, by Distribution Channel

