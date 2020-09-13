Market Dynamics:

The global premature ejaculation treatment market is expected to grow at significant rate CAGR over the forecast period. The major aim of this report is to study and estimate the market on the basis of type, application, platform, and region. The study also emphasizes on comprehensive competitive landscape of the market. This study also profiles key market players, emphasizing their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies, and study detailed market shares to forecast the market.

Scope of the Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the market which comprises the study of market revenue of major market players through secondary sources, such as annual reports, investor presentations, company websites, and associations. Likewise, the bottom-up procedure was adopted to calculate industry size of the by forecasting the revenue of major industry players. After assessing the overall industry size, the market was segmented into numerous segments and sub-segments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting widespread interviews.

The global premature ejaculation treatment market is majorly driven by numerous factors such as rise in unmet demands and high use of off-label drugs. At present, there is reduced number of recognized premature ejaculation drugs exists in the market, thus offering huge opportunities to new players to entering the target market. Theincreasing demand for the premature ejaculation drug is attracting numerous big pharmaceutical companies across the world to take advantage by investing in research & development programs and grow new solutions. In recent times, it has been observed that few leading players in the pharmaceutical sector have moved further towards resolving the concerns of lack of alternative treatment. They revealed that the injection of Botox into the bulbospongiosus, the external muscle in the penis that is responsible for orgasms, erections, and ejaculation, is a helpful technique.

Segment Analysis of the Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

The report offers a broad evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth historical data, qualitative insights, and verifiable projections regarding market size. The forecasts featured in the research report have been derived using verified research methodologies as well as assumptions. By doing so, the study serves as a repository of analysis and statistics for every facet of the industry, including Regional markets, drug class, treatment types, and applications.

• By drug class, the global market divided into Phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors, Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and Amide anesthetics.

• On the basis of treatment types, the global premature ejaculation treatment market segregated into behavioral, psychological, pharmacologic interventions and others.

Geographical Analysis of the Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

The report offers a thorough summary of the industry embracing both qualitative and quantitative data. The report offers market size and forecast estimates year with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The premature ejaculation treatment is witnessing high growth in North Americas owing to escalating number of premature ejaculation cases. The shifting lifestyle of people in the region is resulting in psychological stress and strain, which in turn, causes premature ejaculation issues. Factors such as the increase in consciousness among health and public professionals of the symptoms and signs of premature ejaculation and the need to treat the condition for a satisfactory sex life have increased the growth of the market across the region.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

The report also comprises the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and leading market strategies. The report provides major profiles of the companies in the global premature ejaculation treatment market such as, Janssen Pharmaceutica N. V, Akorn Pharmaceuticals, Absorption Pharmaceuticals, Plethora Solutions Holdings PLC, Allergan, Innovus Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Bayer.

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type:

• Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) (Dapoxetine, and Others)

• Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE5) Inhibitors (Zertane, and Others)

• Topical Anesthetics

• Others

By Dosage Form:

• Pills

• Spray

• Others

By Distribution Channel:

• Hospitals

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

By Region:

North America Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

• North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• North America, by Drug Type

• North America, by Dosage Form

• North America, by Distribution Channel

Europe Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

• Europe, by Country

o Germany

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

• Europe, by Drug Type

• Europe, by Dosage Form

• Europe, by Distribution Channel

Asia Pacific Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

• Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Asia Pacific, by Drug Type

• Asia Pacific, by Dosage Form

• Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel

Middle East & Africa Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

• Middle East & Africa, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Middle East & Africa, by Drug Type

• Middle East & Africa, by Dosage Form

• Middle East & Africa, by Distribution Channel

South America Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

• South America, by Country

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of South America

• South America, by Drug Type

• South America, by Dosage Form

• South America, by Distribution Channel

