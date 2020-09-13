GLOBAL SYNGAS AND DERIVATIVES MARKET VOLUME FORECAST AND VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS DURING 2020-2028

A recent report published by QMI on Syngas and Derivatives market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of syngas and derivatives market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for syngas and derivatives during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of syngas and derivatives to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the syngas and derivatives market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of vehicles, industries and lighting up homes. Syngas is a fuel gas that is technologized by the mixture, comprising carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen and is generally used for power generation, liquid fuels, and gaseous fuels.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The global syngas and derivatives market is segmented based on feedstock type, technology, and end-user.

By feedstock type, it is segmented into coal, petroleum, natural gas/biomass waste, and others. The coal feedstock type is majorly used and most preferred that its counterparts, as coal is widely available and is also very economical.

By technology, it is segmented into partial oxidation, steam retechnologying, biomass gasification, and others. The biomass gasification technology is the most used technology as it makes use of carbonaceous materials such as coal and biomass which makes it very economical.

Based on end-users, it is segmented into chemicals, power generation, liquid fuels, gaseous fuels, and others. There has been a significant rise in the demand for syngas and its derivatives in the chemical sector as they are used as intermediate in the manufacturing process of liquid fuels, such as synthetic petroleum to use as a lubricant or fuel.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in the number of vehicles, industries and lighting up homes

o A rise in the thrust of pollution control

o Fluctuating prices of conventional sources of energy

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

Based on region, the syngas and derivatives market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing the number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the syngas and derivatives market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries including Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Building & Construction, and others. Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the syngas and derivatives market.

There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the syngas and derivatives market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: KBR Inc., Air by Feedstock Types and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, Sasol Limited, Siemens Ag

Market Segmentation:

By Feedstock Type:

o Coal

o Petroleum

o Natural Gas/Biomass Waste

o OthersBy Technology:

o Partial Oxidation

o Steam Reforming

o Biomass Gasification

o Others

By End Users:

o Chemicals

o Power Generation

o Liquid Fuels

o Gaseous Fuels

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Feedstock Type

o By Technology

o By End Users

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Feedstock Type

o By Technology

o By End Users

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Feedstock Type

o By Technology

o By End Users

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Feedstock Type

o By Technology

o By End Users

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Technology

o By End Users

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Feedstock Type

o By Technology

o By End-User

