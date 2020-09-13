A recent report published by QMI on Thiophanate Methyl market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of thiophanate methyl market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for thiophanate methyl during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of thiophanate methyl to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the thiophanate methyl market?growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increasing demand for fungicides in major applications such as vegetable and fruit crops and in ornamental and turfgrass. Fungicides are chemical compounds with biocidal properties that are used to impede fungal growth and spores.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Thiophanate Methyl

Methyl thiophanate is a chemical compound that is used as a fungicide. Dimethyl 4,4-(O-phenylene)bis(3-htioalloph-Anate) is the chemical designation of thiophanate methyl.?Methyl thiophanate is a white, odorless powder. Methyl thiophanate is a fungicide used in a broad range of vines, root crops, and trees. In addition, on ornamentals and lawns, suburban homeowners may use thiophanate methyl. The formulations of thiophanate methyl include granular, low concentration, dust, granular water dispersible, and wettable powder. Chemigation, aerial or ground equipment could be used to apply thiophanate methyl. Soil drench, channel, and transmission are included in the ground equipment. This machinery for purple budwood, trimmed leaves, and nursery stock is used as a plunge therapy. In addition, thiophanate methyl is used for processing potato pieces and peanuts for seed treatment.?

The thiophanate methyl market was motivated primarily by enormous demand from emerging nations for crop safety chemicals. Developed countries focus on maximizing agricultural output from existing arable land. ?Thiophanate methyl may be used to manage, among others, fungi such as eyespot, Gloeosporium rust, Monilia spp, Sclerotinia, and Botrytis spp. Thiophanate methyl, among other things, also protects the crop from leaf spot on oil-seed. Thiophanate methyl is also used in pecans, almonds, coffee, soybeans, and groundnuts, along with other applications.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Rising population leading to an increase in food production

o Increasing demand for fungicides in major applications such as vegetable and fruit crops and in ornamental and turfgrass

o Rising concerns about the toxic nature of fungicides

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns

Based on region, the thiophanate methyl market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the thiophanate methyl market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries including Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Building & Construction, and others. The Asia Pacific was the leading region in the market for thiophanate methyl in 2018 in terms of demand. The Asia Pacific region’s market for thiophanate methyl was led by China, India, and Japan. High-quality yield demand is one of the major drivers behind market growth in recent years.

North America is regarded as a saturated market for thiophanate methyl, but there is anticipated to be increased competition from ornamental and turf gardening. In 2018, the U.S. caused the demand for methyl thiophanate. Europe had the fifth-biggest percentage of thiophanate methyl in 2018 in terms of demand. Western European nations such as Spain, Portugal, and Italy had the biggest requirement in this region for thiophanate methyl due to the enormous demand for increased yield crops. Central Europe and Russia, however, will in the foreseeable lifetime have a greater market share for thiophanate methyl. The rest of the World had the lowest requirement for thiophanate methyl is 2018; however, in the close future, the region is expected to demonstrate optimism for the methyl thiophanate industry.

Companies Covered:

Troy Corporation, Biostadt India Limited, Bessen Chemical Co. Ltd., SinoHarvest, The Dow Chemical Company, and Microflow

Market Segmentation:

By Active Ingredients:

o Azoxystrobin

o Boscalid

o Chlorothalonil

o Cyazofamid

o Etridiazole

o Fenarimol

o Fludioxonil

o Fluoxastrobin

o Flutolanil

o Fosetyl-Al

o Triadimefon

o Trifloxystrobin

o Triticonazole

o VinclozolinBy Crop Type:

o Cereals

o Grains

o Pulses

o Oilseeds

o Vegetables

o Fruits

o OthersBy Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Active Ingredients

o By Crop Type

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Active Ingredients

o By Crop Type

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Active Ingredients

o By Crop Type

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Technology

o By End User Industry

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Active Ingredients

o By Crop Type

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Active Ingredients

o By Crop Type

