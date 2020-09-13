GLOBAL TIN CHEMICALS MARKET SIZE, ANALYTICAL OVERVIEW, GROWTH FACTORS, DEMAND, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2028

A recent report published by QMI on Tin Chemicals market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of tin chemicals market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for tin chemicals during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of tin chemicals to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Tin Chemicals

Tin Chemicals are either inorganic compounds containing at least one carbon-to-tin bond and are mainly used in the electroplating industry to deliver tin surfaces with specific decorative or functional properties. Tin is resistant to water corrosion but may be attacked by acids and alkalis. Tin can be polished, and is used as a defensive coat for various metals.

Tin chemical variants are most importantly used in traditional markets of electroplating such as giftware, wires, and tinplate. Tin chemicals are also mostly used in PVC stabilizers where they have specific technical advantages. Additionally, tin chemicals have gained a number of industrial applications such as surfaces treatment, plating, catalysts, reducing agents, glazes, and energy & electronic devices. Different types of tin chemicals are available in the market such as tin sulfates & chlorides, alkaline sodium & potassium stannate, tin methane sulfonates. Tin sulfate is also used as an additive in the building materials industry to reduce chromate levels. Furthermore, many tin-based chemicals are used for the electrolytic dying of aluminum surfaces.

Global tin chemicals market is growing with the increasing use of tin plating among various industries to ensure protection and safety of many products and systems. Also, growing use of tin chlorides such as stannous chloride dehydrate and stannous chloride anhydrous for applications in metalized glazing, and electric components is boosting the demand for global tin chemicals market. Additionally, tin chlorides are used in food industries for tin packed food. These all factors are fueling the demand for global tin chemicals market.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Rise in demand for PVC stabilizers

o Rise in demand for tin chemicals in construction and electronics sectors

o Tin sulfide is used as a solid lubricant

o Competition with cheaper calcium-zinc alternatives

Regional distribution and potential areas for growth:

Based on region, the tin chemicals market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe is some of the major markets are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the tin chemicals market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries including Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Building & Construction, and others. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the tin chemicals market. There has been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market.

Companies Covered:

Yunnan Tin Company Group Limited (YTC) , Showa America , Keeling & Walker , TIB Chemicals , William Blythe , Westman Chemicals Pvt. , PT. Timah Industri , Mason Corporation , Lorad Chemical Corporation , DuPont and Dow , Hubei Xinghuo , Songxiang Chemical , Tinchem Enterprises, Mahavir Expochem Ltd., SV Plastochem, Central Drug House, BNT Chemicals GmbH, and Keeling & Walker

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Sodium Stannate

o Stannous Chloride Dihydrate

o Stannous Chloride Anhydrous

o Stannic Oxide

o Stannous Oxalate

o Potassium Titanyl Oxalate

o Others

By Application:

o Plating Materials

o Pigment Precursors

o Chemical Catalysts

o Process Chemicals

o Life Science Reagents

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Application

