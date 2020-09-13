“Health and Fitness Club Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Health and Fitness Club market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Health and Fitness Club Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Health and Fitness Club Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Inclination Toward Health Clubs for Fitness

Globally, increased consumption of unhealthy food and sugar is causing obesity, which leads to diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The rise in awareness among millennials has resulted in an increase in expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities, which is encouraging them to join fitness clubs. Moreover, Gen X is more likely to be the consumer of health clubs than any other demographic, so health clubs are focusing to keep this consumer segment engaged, and continuing to invest in their gym and health memberships by offering personalized service offerings. Due to intense competition in the market, key players are trying to distinguish their service offerings by providing a unique value proposition and benefits to survive in the highly competitive environment, which is encouraging more people to join the fitness and health clubs.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The US health and fitness club market was valued at USD 31.81 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period. Rising health awareness and increasing obesity among consumers in the United States are likely to support the market growth in the region. The number of adults aged from 20 to 64, who are the largest gym-going demographic, has increased, spurring demand for gym memberships in the recent past. As a result, many baby boomers are expected to sign up for health club memberships, as they become more health conscious with age. Most multipurpose health/fitness facilities offer a wide variety of specialty exercise services, equipment, and programs designed to encourage people of all ages and fitness levels to participate in a regular exercise that drives the health and fitness club market in the United States. Some examples are LA Fitness Irvine and Life Time Fitness Chanhassen, MN, and many more.

Detailed TOC of Health and Fitness Club Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter Five Forces Framework

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Service Type

5.1.1 Membership Fees

5.1.2 Total Admission Fees

5.1.3 Personal Training and Instruction Services

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 South Africa

5.2.4.4 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Planet Fitness Inc.

6.3.2 Town Sports International Holdings Inc.

6.3.3 UFC GYM

6.3.4 Crunch Fitness

6.3.5 The Bay Club Company

6.3.6 Gold’s Gym International Inc.

6.3.7 Equinox Holdings Inc.

6.3.8 24 Hour Fitness USA Inc.

6.3.9 Self Esteem Brands LLC

6.3.10 EXOS

6.3.11 LTF Holdings INC.

6.3.12 LA Fitness International LLC

6.3.13 Goodlife Fitness

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

