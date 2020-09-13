Home Furniture Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Home Furniture Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Home Furniture market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Home Furniture Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Home Furniture Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Bedroom Furniture Segment

The rising demand for multifunctional furniture is expected to bolster the growth prospects of the bedroom segment. With an expanding global population, the real estate prices have plummeted significantly in most parts of the world, especially in cities and urban areas. This has led to a considerable reduction in house sizes. As rooms are getting smaller, customers are increasingly looking for furniture that is compact and easily movable to allow for efficient use of the available space. To cater to such requirements, the vendor companies have introduced multifunctional furniture with storage facilities. Most modern furniture products, like tables and beds, come with additional storage spaces.

Living Room and Dining Room Furniture Segment

This market segment includes furniture used in living rooms, parlors, lounges, lobbies, and dining rooms. This segment includes sofas, chairs, coffee and dining tables, bookshelves, and other pieces of furniture for storage. The global home furniture market focuses on furniture that is made primarily of wood and used in living and dining rooms. It includes a bar, coffee, and other occasional side tables, dining and buffet tables, TV and media stands, bookshelves, wine, and other cabinets, chests, and other living and dining room storage furniture.

Detailed TOC of Home Furniture Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Trends Influencing the Global Home Furniture Market

4.5 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Furniture Market

4.6 Millennials and the Housing Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Global Home Furniture Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Furniture

5.1.1.1 Living Room and Dining Room Furniture

5.1.1.2 Bedroom Furniture

5.1.1.3 Kitchen Furniture

5.1.1.4 Lamps and Lighting Furniture

5.1.1.5 Plastic and Other Furniture

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline

5.2.2 Online

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 South America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ikea

6.1.2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

6.1.3 Williams-Sonoma Inc.

6.1.4 Target Corporation

6.1.5 Wayfair Inc.

6.1.6 Home Depot Inc.

6.1.7 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

6.1.8 Heritage Home Group

6.1.9 La-Z-Boy

6.1.10 Rooms To Go

6.1.11 Mattress Firm

6.1.12 Herman Miller *

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME FURNITURE MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

