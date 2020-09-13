“Home Textile Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Home Textile market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Home Textile Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Home Textile Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Asian Countries are the Major Suppliers of Home Textiles Globally

As of 2016, the prominent suppliers, such as China, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, the United States, Portugal, and Poland, held 80% share among global major suppliers. China has the maximum share of 39% with USD 18 billion, followed by India (11%) with USD 5 billion. Poland has emerged as a supplier of home textiles during 2011-2016, with a growth rate of 4.6% but at small base value. However, China has remained almost stagnant with a growth rate of 0.2%, while countries, such as the United States, Belgium, and Germany, have a negative growth rate.

Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment

Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress cover, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. Bath linen includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment registered a value of USD 49 billion.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Home Textile market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Home Textile Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Global Economic Development

4.2.2 Growing Urbanization

4.2.3 Housing Affordability Index Growth

4.2.4 Infrastructure Investment Growth Influence

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Trends Influencing the Global Home Textile Market

4.5.1 Increasing Sales through Internet

4.5.2 Importunity for Cotton Home Textiles

4.5.3 Inclination Towards Interior Decoration

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Textile Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Technological Innovations

4.9 Global Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread

5.1.2 Bath or Toilet

5.1.3 Kitchen Linen

5.1.4 Upholstery

5.1.5 Floor

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Household

5.2.2 Commercial

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Offline

5.3.2 Online

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 South America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Welspun Group

6.1.2 Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.

6.1.3 Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.

6.1.4 Bombay Dyeing

6.1.5 Shaw Industries

6.1.6 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

6.1.7 American Textile Company Inc

6.1.8 Mohawk Industries Inc

6.1.9 Tapis Saint-Maclou

6.1.10 Headlam Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME TEXTILE MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

