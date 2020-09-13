Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Scanner Market Demand by Key Players like Hexagon, Trimble Navigation, Faro Technologies, GOM MBH, Nikon Metrology and More

The research report on 3D Scanner Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

There are many different devices that can be called 3D scanners. Any device that measures the physical world using lasers, white lights or x-rays and generates dense point clouds or polygon meshes can be considered a 3D scanner. They go by many names, including 3D digitizers, laser scanners, white light scanners, industrial CT, LIDAR, and others. The common uniting factor of all these devices is that they capture the geometry of physical objects with hundreds of thousands or millions of measurements.

The global 3D scanner industry mainly concentrates in Europe and the USA. The global leading players in this market are Hexagon, Trimble Navigation and Faro Technologies, which accounts for 26% of total revenue in 2015. In China the market leaders are Hi-target and Shanghai Digitalmanu.

North America and EU are the major consumer regions in global 3D scanner market. The 3D scanner is mainly used in industrial manufacturing, architecture and engineering, medical and healthcare, entertainment and media, aerospace and defense. The application market share of industrial manufacturing and architecture and engineering is up to 58.65%.

The competition status wouldn?t be change in the short term. The growth of 3D scanners industry depends on the acceptance of enterprise. As large demand of high end technological products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Chinese 3D scanner is not only begun to transit to renewable energy installations field, while still extend in the downstream industry chain.

“The worldwide market for 3D Scanner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.7% over the next five years, will reach 4130 million US$ in 2024, from 2120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the 3D Scanner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Hexagon

*Trimble Navigation

*Faro Technologies

*GOM MBH

*Nikon Metrology

*Topcon Corporation

*Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

*Leica Geosystems

*Creaform(Ametek)

*Konica Minolta

*Sirona Dental Systems

*3D Systems

*Z+F GmbH

*3shape

*Perceptron

*Basis Software

*3d Digital

*Maptek

*Hi-target

*Shanghai Digitalmanu

*Beijing TenYoun

*Shining 3D

*Stereo3D Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Laser Scanner

*Structure Light Scanner

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Industrial Manufacturing

*Architecture and Engineering

*Medical and Healthcare

*Entertainment and Media

*Aerospace and Defense

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe 3D Scanner product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 3D Scanner, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 3D Scanner in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the 3D Scanner competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the 3D Scanner breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, 3D Scanner market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 3D Scanner sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

5 North America 3D Scanner by Country

5.1 North America 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America 3D Scanner Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America 3D Scanner Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States 3D Scanner Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada 3D Scanner Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico 3D Scanner Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

