Impact of COVID-19 on AI In Telecommunication Market Demand by Key Players Like IBM, Microsoft, Intel, AT&T, Cisco Systems and More

The research report on AI In Telecommunication Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Check How COVID-19 impact on this Market. Need Sample with TOC? Click here https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1574455

This report studies the AI in Telecommunication market, There are a number of different AI technologies that may be useful in telecoms.

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network?s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network?s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

As telecom companies are adopting technologies like virtualization, SDN-NFV, orchestration; Artificial Intelligence is going to play a big role in smooth integration of these technologies and automating the networks. Using AI and data analytics, operators will be able to identify and push various services to the customers at the right time, for e.g. ? in case of post-paid customers, operators must encourage high speed data services and offer tailored data packs when subscriber is running low on data.

31.5% of the telecommunication organizations are primarily focusing to leverage existing investments/infrastructure and rest 63.5% are making new technology investments for AI systems and these continue to be global trends.

At present, in developed countries, AI in Telecommunication is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are IBM, Microsoft and Intel, respectively with global market share as 16.19%, 15.00% and 10.81% in 2017.

Geographically, the United States dominated the global AI in Telecommunication market in 2017 and accounted for around 28.9% share of the total market in the same year. Further, the Asia-Pacific region with major markets such as Japan and China is expected to record explosive growth as compared to other regions in later years of the forecast period.

“The global AI In Telecommunication market is valued at 340 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3880 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 49.8% between 2019 and 2024.”

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of AI In Telecommunication.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the AI In Telecommunication market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the AI In Telecommunication market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*IBM

*Microsoft

*Intel

*AT&T

*Cisco Systems

*Nuance Communications

*H2O.ai

*Salesforce

*Nvidia

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Solutions

*Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Network Optimization

*Network Security

*Customer Analytics

*Others

Request for Discount on [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1574455

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com