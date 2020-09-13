Impact of COVID-19 on Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Demand by Key Players like Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, Experian, ACI Worldwide and More

The research report on Anti-Money Laundering Software Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

AML software allows financial institutions and other enterprises to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. Its ability to provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency will foster its adoption during the forecast period.

An important growth driver for this market is the increasing regulatory compliance requirements, which compels financial institutions to adopt AML software. The growing utilization of predictive analytics to reduce false results and to decrease the compliance cost of AML software is a trend that will impel market growth until the end of 2024. Europe to be the largest market for AML software during the forecast period. Though the Europe accounts for the largest market share, the APAC region is envisaged to witness the fastest growth during the predicted period. United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software.

Factors such as the rising adoption of stringent AML regulations, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of these solutions in emerging economies like China, Mid-east and India will propel the prospects for market growth in APAC during the estimated period.

USA, Canada, Germany, China and Ireland are now the key developers of AML software. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimizem, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consultingm, Cellent Finance Solutions, Verafin and EastNets are the key suppliers in the global AML software market. Top 10 took up about 2/3 of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up about than 50% of the Chinese market. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.

The global Anti-money Laundering Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Anti-money Laundering Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Anti-money Laundering Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*Oracle

*Thomson Reuters

*Fiserv

*SAS

*SunGard

*Experian

*ACI Worldwide

*Tonbeller

*Banker’s Toolbox

*Nice Actimize

*CS&S

*Ascent Technology Consulting

*Targens

*Verafin

*EastNets

*AML360

*Aquilan

*AML Partners

*Truth Technologies

*Safe Banking Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Transaction Monitoring

*CTR

*Customer Identity Management

*Compliance Management

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Tier 1

*Tier 2

*Tier 3

*Tier 4

