Impact of COVID-19 on Drugs For Malaria Market Demand by Key Players like Cipla, Guilin Pharmaceutical, IPCA Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan Labs and More

Drugs for malaria or antimalarial medications are also known as anti-malarial drugs. Anti-malarial drugs treat or Prevention malaria, a disease that occurs in tropical, subtropical, and some temperate regions of the world. The disease is caused by a parasite, Plasmodium, which belongs to a group of one-celled organisms known as protozoa. The only way to get malaria is to be bitten by a certain type of mosquito that has bitten someone who has the disease.

Anti-malarial Drugs are available only with a physician’s prescription. They come in tablet, capsule, and injectable forms. Among the commonly used anti-malarial drugs are chloroquine, mefloquine, primaquine, pyrimethamine, and quinine.

The classification of drugs for malaria includes aryl aminoalcohol compounds, antifolate compounds and artemisinin compounds. The proportion of aryl aminoalcohol compounds drugs for malaria in 2016 is about 16.8%, the proportion of antifolate compounds in 2016 is about 55.4% and the proportion of artemisinin compounds in 2016 is about 27.8%.

Drugs for malaria are application in Preventioning malaria, curing malaria and other areas. The most of drugs for malaria is used in Preventioning malaria; the market share in 2016 is about 56.1%. And 35.1% of drugs for malaria are used in curing malaria.

Market competition is intense. The major manufacturers are Cipla, Guilin Pharmaceutical, IPCA Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan Labs, Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Aventis and Ajanta Pharma in the United States.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Cipla

*Guilin Pharmaceutical

*IPCA Laboratories

*GlaxoSmithKline

*Mylan Labs

*Roche

*Novartis

*Sanofi Aventis

*Ajanta Pharma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds

*Antifolate Compounds

*Artemisinin Compounds

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Prevention

*Treatment

*Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Drugs for Malaria product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drugs for Malaria, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drugs for Malaria in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Drugs for Malaria competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Drugs for Malaria breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Drugs for Malaria market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drugs for Malaria sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Drugs for Malaria Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds

1.2.2 Antifolate Compounds

1.2.3 Artemisinin Compounds

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Prevention

1.3.2 Treatment

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cipla

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Drugs for Malaria Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cipla Drugs for Malaria Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Guilin Pharmaceutical

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Drugs for Malaria Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Guilin Pharmaceutical Drugs for Malaria Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 IPCA Laboratories

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Drugs for Malaria Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IPCA Laboratories Drugs for Malaria Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 GlaxoSmithKline

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Drugs for Malaria Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GlaxoSmithKline Drugs for Malaria Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Mylan Labs

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Drugs for Malaria Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mylan Labs Drugs for Malaria Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Roche

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Drugs for Malaria Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Roche Drugs for Malaria Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Novartis

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Drugs for Malaria Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Novartis Drugs for Malaria Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Sanofi Aventis

2.8.1 Business Overview

……..

