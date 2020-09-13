Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Ethernet Market Demand by Key Players Like Belden, Siemens, Moxa, Phoenix Contact, Cisco and More

The research report on Industrial Ethernet Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Industrial Ethernet is Industrial Ethernet is the use of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that provide determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other.

Industrial Ethernet are composed of Transmission media converter module, Hubs, Switches and Routers, etc.

Belden accounted for 16.45% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. Siemens accounted for 13.79% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. The Industrial Ethernet switches of the two companies are very famous.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and North America. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the revenue market share of 48.35% in 2015, North America followed by with 27.35% in 2015. Particularly, there is hardly a large enterprise and market is very fragmented.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product?s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

“The global Industrial Ethernet market is valued at 1770 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2670 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2024.”

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Ethernet.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*Belden

*Siemens

*Moxa

*Phoenix Contact

*Red Lion Controls

*Cisco

*Schneider Electric

*Rockwell Automation

*Beckhoff automation

*Westermo

*Kyland

*WAGO Corporation

*Advantech

*Transcend

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Ethemet/IP

*PROFINET

*EtherCAT

*Mobbus TCP/IP

*POWERLINK

*Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Electric Power

*Transportation

*Oil & Gas

*Others

