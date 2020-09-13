Impact of COVID-19 on Service Robot Market Analysis by Key Players Like Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp and More

The research report on Service Robot Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Check How COVID-19 impact on this Market. Need Sample with TOC? Click here https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1574842

Service robot is an actuated mechanism programmable in two or more axes with a degree of autonomy, moving within its environment, to perform intended tasks. Autonomy in this context means the ability to perform intended tasks based on current state and sensing, without human intervention. A service robot is a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment excluding industrial automation application.

Japan alone had 26% revenue share of the global service robotics market from 2011 to 2015. With the domestic policies supporting, it is expected that the Japan market with sharply strengthen in the next five years, which will account for about 31% revenue market share. Service robots are viewed as necessary devices for providing individuals with a high quality of life and social well-being. With this view, the development of nursing and medical robots developed for elderly individuals is strongly expected.

“The total number of professional service robots sold in 2015 rose by a solid 11.4% compared to 2014 to 26,970 units up from 24,207 in 2014. It is expected to reach to 30,040 units in 2016. In 2015, about 5.7 million service robots for personal use were sold, 21.96 % more than in 2014.”

The worldwide market for Service Robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Service Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Intuitive Surgical

*IRobot

*Dyson

*Neato Robotics

*Sharp

*Toshiba

*Panasonic

*Gecko Systems

*Northrop Grumman Corporation

*ECA Group

*Kongsberg Maritim

*Fujitsu Frontech Limited

*Kawasaki

*REWALK

*Sony

*Honda

*Toyota

*SoftBank

*Hitachi

*ALSOK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Personal Service Robots

*Professional Service Robots

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Household Robots

*Education/Entertainment Robots

*Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

*Medical Robots

*Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

*Logistic Robots

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Service Robot product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Service Robot, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Service Robot in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Service Robot competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Service Robot breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Service Robot market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Service Robot sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Discount on [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1574842

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Service Robot Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Personal Service Robots

1.2.2 Professional Service Robots

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household Robots

1.3.2 Education/Entertainment Robots

1.3.3 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

1.3.4 Medical Robots

1.3.5 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

1.3.6 Logistic Robots

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Intuitive Surgical

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 IRobot

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IRobot Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Dyson

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dyson Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Neato Robotics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Neato Robotics Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Sharp

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sharp Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Toshiba

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Toshiba Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Panasonic

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Panasonic Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Gecko Systems

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Gecko Systems Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 ECA Group

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 ECA Group Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Kongsberg Maritim

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Fujitsu Frontech Limited

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Kawasaki

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Kawasaki Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 REWALK

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 REWALK Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Sony

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Sony Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Honda

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Honda Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 Toyota

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 Toyota Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 SoftBank

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 SoftBank Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Hitachi

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Hitachi Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 ALSOK

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Service Robot Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 ALSOK Service Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Service Robot Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Service Robot Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Service Robot Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Service Robot Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Service Robot Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Service Robot Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Service Robot Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Service Robot Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Service Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Service Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Service Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com