Impact of COVID-19 on Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market Size and Share by Key Players like Alcatel-Lucent, Prysmian, TESubCom, Nexans, NEC, Fujikura and More

Submarine Optical Fiber Cable (also known as submarine communication cable) is an assembly similar to an electrical cable, but containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed. Submarine cable is laid on the sea floor, used to set up telecommunications between countries.

At present, Alcatel-Lucent is the world leader, holding 26.18% production market share in 2016. In 2016, the global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 25.53% of global consumption of Submarine Optical Fiber Cable.

Globally, the Submarine Optical Fiber Cable market is mainly driven by growing demand for Deep Sea. Deep Sea accounts for nearly 76.65% of total downstream consumption of Submarine Optical Fiber Cable in global.

“The global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable market is valued at 2670 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3410 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2024.”

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Submarine Optical Fiber Cable.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*Alcatel-Lucent

*Prysmian

*TESubCom

*Nexans

*NEC

*Corning

*HTGD

*Fujikura

*CommScope

*ZTT

*General Cable

*Belden

*Aksh Optifiber

*Finolex Cables

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Single Deck Armour

*Double Deck Armour

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Shallow Sea

*Deep Sea

