Impact of COVID-19 on Supercharger Market Demand by Key Players like EATON, Vortech, Whipple, ASA and More

A supercharger (also known as a blower) is an air compressor used to force air into the combustion chambers of an internal combustion engine at pressures higher than would otherwise be the case. A supercharger is a unit that bolts to your engine and connects with a belt between your crankshaft and the supercharger unit.

EATON, Vortech and Whipple captured the top three sales value share spots in the U.S. Supercharger market in 2015. EATON dominated with 88.21% percent production value share, followed by Vortech with 0.92% percent production value share and Whipple with 0.78% percent sales value share.

In the next five years, the U.S. consumption of Supercharger will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be 637.87 (K units).

Key factors boosting the demand for Supercharger include continuously declining Supercharger prices due to decreasing production cost coupled with initiatives taken by the US government.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Supercharger brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*EATON

*Vortech

*Whipple

*ASA

*Sprintex

*IHI

*Rotrex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Roots Supercharger

*Twin-Screw Supercharger

*Centrifugal Supercharger

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Commercial Vehicle

*Passenger Vehicle

