Impact of COVID-19 on Wireless Mesh Network Market Share by Key Players like Strix Systems Incorporated, ABB, Cisco Systems, Digi International, Aruba Networks and More

A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a communications network made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. It is also a form of wireless ad hoc network. Wireless mesh networks often consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways. The mesh clients are often laptops, cell phones and other wireless devices while the mesh routers forward traffic to and from the gateways which may, but need not, be connected to the Internet. The coverage area of the radio nodes working as a single network is sometimes called a mesh cloud. Access to this mesh cloud is dependent on the radio nodes working in harmony with each other to create a radio network. A mesh network is reliable and offers redundancy. When one node can no longer operate, the rest of the nodes can still communicate with each other, directly or through one or more intermediate nodes. Wireless mesh networks can self-form and self-heal.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was reduced, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Wireless Mesh Network raw material price will be stable in the future. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Wireless Mesh Network.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of Wireless Mesh Network will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development.

“The global Wireless Mesh Network market is valued at 2580 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4070 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.”

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wireless Mesh Network.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Wireless Mesh Network market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Wireless Mesh Network market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*Strix Systems Incorporated

*ABB

*Cisco Systems

*Digi International

*Aruba Networks

*General Dynamics Mission Systems

*Cambium Networks

*Synapse Wireless

*Vigilent

*Firetide

*Rajant Corporation

*Fluidmesh Networks

*ArrowSpan

*Concentris Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Sub 1 GHz Band

*2.4 GHz Band

*4.9 GHz Band

*5 GHz Band

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Hospitality

*Government

*Logistics

*Mining

*Education

*Health Care

*Others

