Lewis Hamilton Tuscan Grand Prix Live Stream Reddit 2020 Free

The Tuscan Grand Prix is the 9th round in the F1 2020 Calendar and this weekend’s race will be held at Mugello circuit. Here’s how to watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix live stream – from anywhere in the world – online and on TV.

The Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello kicks off Sunday, September 13 at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. BST).

There are great races, and then there are unforgettable ones. Last week’s race at Monza had it all — the presumed winner taken out of contention, a flipped running order and, of course, a first time winner. And who deserved it more than Pierre Gasly?

It was impossible not to smile yourself, seeing the jubilation and relief on the 24-year-old Frenchman’s face, as well as the faces of the entire Red Bull junior team. A team that, 10 years earlier, pushed a young Sebastian Vettel across the line to victory at the very same circuit, touching off the first of 52 wins and four consecutive world titles.

At last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, the podium looked quite a bit different than it has at other race’s this season with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly taking the top spot followed by McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. and Racing Point’s Lawrence Stroll. This was because a Safety Car was brought out to recover the car of Haas’ Kevin Magnussen on Lap 20 and Mercedes made the decision to pit Lewis Hamilton after the call had been made, earning him a 10-second stop/go penalty which ultimately ended up costing him the race.

Whether you’re closely following the 2020 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to see Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix on TV or online from anywhere in the world.

Of course, Vettel himself enters Ferrari’s other home Grand Prix this weekend very much in the headlines, having announced his transition to Racing Point for the 2021 season. It’s a move that seemed inevitable a day earlier when Sergio Perez revealed he wouldn’t be returning to the Canadian team next year.

Watch the Tuscan Grand Prix anywhere in the world using a VPN

We’ll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based F1 fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription you’re still not going to be able to watch the Grand Prix from another country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

There are certain territories where some or all of the races are free to air – so if you’re away in Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Russia, Slovenia, USA, the Middle East or North Africa, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar. You can find a full list of the world’s broadcasters with rights to show live Formula 1 here.

Watch the Tuscan Grand Prix live in the UK

Sky is the only place for UK viewers to watch the Formula One racing, practice and qualifying sessions all live in 4K resolution, on the company’s Ultra HD service. You’ll need to receive the Sky Sports F1 channel to enjoy all the coverage.

That comes bundled in with all the other sports channels as part of the £18 per month Sky Sports pack or you can get Sky Sports F1 on its own for £10 per month but on a rolling contract.

F1 live streams: Tuscan Grand Prix in the US

For those watching the Tuscan Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., the main event, qualifying and Friday’s Practice 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Practice 1 and 3 will be broadcast on ESPN.

You can stream the race via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN’s website. However, you’ll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN’s standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Online Streaming Cost

Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now – $65 per month – AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.