MALTED BARLEY MARKET SIZE, STATISTICS, GROWTH, REVENUE, ANALYSIS & TRENDS – INDUSTRY FORECAST REPORT 2020-2028

A recent report published by QMI on malted barley market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of malted barley market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for malted barley during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in malted barley market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the malted barley market has been segmented by types (winter barley, spring barley), by application (beer, whisky, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For malted barley market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the malted barley market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in Food & Agricultural sector. The use of latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for malted barley market in these regions.

In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for malted barley market. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of malted barley market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for malted barley market.

Major Companies: Axereal Croatia d.o.o., Cargill, Malting Company of Ireland Limited, United Canadian Malt, GrainCorp Malt, Soufflet Group, Muntons Malt, ADM, and IREKS GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Winter Barley

o Spring Barley

By Application:

o Beer

o Whisky

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Application

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

